Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid orders delivery of 91.6 tonnes of aid to flood-hit Mozambique

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, directed a relief response depot in the emirate to send 91.6 tonnes of aid to flood affected communities in Mozambique.

The shipment from Dubai Humanitarian included tarpaulins, kitchen sets, sleeping mats, blankets, emergency health kits, mosquito nets, and materials for prefabricated shelters, reported Dubai Government Media Office.

“This airlift underscores the strength of our partnerships and our ability to mobilise critical assistance to support communities affected by different types of crises and, unfortunately, this time driven by climate change, a recurring crisis of even greater magnitude,” said Giuseppe Saba, chief executive and board member of Dubai Humanitarian.

The aid was packed on a Boeing 747F cargo plane which left Dubai on Thursday. The aid is expected to support more than 38,000 people affected by the flooding.