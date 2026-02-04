Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, with Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of Tanzania. Wam
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets President of Tanzania at Dubai summit

Vice President and Ruler of Dubai also meets Prime Minister of Kuwait

February 04, 2026

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, met Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of Tanzania, on the second day of the World Governments Summit.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the importance of expanding co-operation and strengthening partnerships among governments worldwide to advance sustainable development and enhance quality of life, contributing to a more prosperous and stable future, state news agency Wam reported.

The Vice President and Ms Hassan “reviewed the strong bilateral relations and explored avenues to enhance co-operation across various sectors, including the economy, development, investment, trade, and cultural exchange”.

Sheikh Mohammed also met Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al Sabah during the summit. The Dubai Ruler praised Kuwait’s “visionary leadership for developing its government system, which contributes to shaping the future of government excellence and building effective and fruitful international partnerships that drive progress at the regional and international levels”.

Sheikh Ahmad praised the strong relations between the UAE and Kuwait at “all levels”.

Sheikh Mohammed also held discussions with Unesco director general Dr Khaled El Enany at the summit.

They discussed increasing the co-operation between the Emirates and Unesco across a range of fields, including safeguarding world heritage, protecting biodiversity, addressing artificial intelligence, and advancing quality education as a universal right.

Updated: February 04, 2026, 6:08 PM
