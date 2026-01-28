Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets President of Pakistan in Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday met Asif Ali Zardari, President of Pakistan, at Za’abeel Palace in Dubai.

The meeting focused on bilateral relations between the UAE and Pakistan, exploring ways to strengthen co-operation, while also addressing regional and international issues.

Both sides highlighted their commitment to supporting global stability and peace, Dubai Media Office reported.

“Our partnership with Pakistan is old, deeply rooted, and ongoing,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X. “The Pakistani community in the country are our brothers and they have our full appreciation and respect.”

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to deepening its strategic partnership with Pakistan, while Mr Zardari praised Sheikh Mohammed’s role in advancing co-operation.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, as well as Pakistan’s first lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of Sheikh Mohammed’s gathering with dignitaries, business leaders, and senior government officials. He also met with graduates of the Zayed II Military College and the Dubai Police Academy.

It follows President Sheikh Mohamed receiving Mr Zardari in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Talks at Al Bahr Palace focused on economic, trade and investment fields, state news agency Wam reported.

The UAE and Pakistan enjoy deep-rooted ties stretching back to the formation of the Emirates.

About 1.7 million Pakistani citizens live in the Emirates, the second largest expatriate population in the country.