Sheikh Khaled meets Sheikh Hamdan at World Governments Summit

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi met Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence at the World Governments Summit on Thursday.

The meeting explored advancing "government ecosystems" and anticipating future trends and advanced technologies, state news agency Wam reported.

They also reviewed scientific experiments presented at the World Preservation Lab & BioVault during the summit. The lab is a collaboration between US start-up Colossal Biosciences and Dubai's Museum of the Future.

Colossal and the museum will be working together to host a biobank of cellular material to help safeguard the future of endangered animals across the UAE, as revealed on Wednesday by The National.