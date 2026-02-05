Call for Gulf to fill US void in support for childhood vaccines

Childhood diseases that were once close to elimination could begin to accelerate due to decimated funding for vaccination programmes that has left a massive shortfall in immunisation capability.

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, relies heavily on World Health Organisation-approved vaccines, especially for multi-dose, lower-cost vials that are in demand across the Global South, the focus of much of the Geneva-based organisation’s work.

Due to a change in US government policy, and US President Donald Trump’s decision to step away from the WHO, the logistical and financial structure of Gavi’s vaccine procurement is under direct threat with a withdrawal of $1.5 billion in funding.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Gavi chief executive Dr Sania Nishtar told The National the cuts could potentially affect millions of children.

Gavi chief executive Sania Nishtar. Victor Besa / The National

“The US used to underwrite 13 per cent of our costs, so the withdrawal of that funding is about $1.58 billion over a five-year period,” said Dr Nishtar.

“Clearly that will translate into a reduction in our ability to vaccinate children, and in our ability to save lives.

“Over the next strategic period, which is from January 2026 to 2030, we aim to vaccinate 500 million children, saving eight million lives and accruing $100 million worth of economic benefit to society.

“If a certain amount of funding is taken away, the corresponding reductions are having a profound impact.

“When children don't receive vaccination, there are risks of outbreaks.”

Global South

Gavi supports the vaccine delivery to protect against more than 20 infectious diseases, mainly in lower income countries or those made fragile by conflict.

The organisation focuses on routine immunisation and outbreak response while delivering key vaccines against measles and rubella, yellow fever, meningitis A, cholera and malaria.

It also delivers regular childhood vaccines against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis and hepatitis B.

A Palestinian child is vaccinated against polio during a vaccination campaign in Deir Al Balah, Gaza Reuters

The US did include $300 million to support the work of Gavi in its latest budget, but reduced funding has forced the alliance to scale back its operations.

While it is still being funded significantly by Germany, Norway and the Gates Foundation, Dr Nishtar appealed to Gulf states to step up financial support, with Gaza one of the key places in the region desperately in need of outreach work.

“If there are fragile contexts or situations, we want to engage and make sure their vaccine requirements are met,” said Dr Nishtar.

“Palestine is one of them, Ukraine and Lebanon are others. This is not just lip service, we've actually taken tangible steps to prioritise support for these areas.

“We've had a very good relationship with the UAE. They're very supportive of our private sector line of work and an important partner on polio eradication. But this funding gap cannot be filled by any one entity.”

Exit pathway

In an article published in The Lancet called The Global Health Leap, an Urgent Call to Action, Dr Nishtar outlined four areas for a future global health architecture.

They included reducing fragmentation and duplication, and a 12-step exit pathway for agencies who have been providing support.

It also referenced merging operations at the last mile, and tailoring support for fragile areas.

“We’ve reprogrammed, and started executing our five year strategy, but we hope to welcome back the US and of course the Gulf is a very important area for us,” said Dr Nishtar.

“We look forward to contributions from the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.”