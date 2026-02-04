President Sheikh Mohamed with Evika Silina, Prime Minister of Latvia. Omar Al Askar / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed meets global leaders and heads of delegations at World Governments Summit

UAE President presents award to President of Paraguay

February 04, 2026

President Sheikh Mohamed met leaders from around the world at a summit in Dubai on Wednesday.

Among those who met the UAE President at the World Governments Summit was Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al Sabah.

The meeting addressed the close ties between the UAE and Kuwait and their shared commitment to further strengthening co-operation, particularly in the economic, trade, and investment fields, in ways that serve the mutual interests of both nations and their peoples, reported state news agency Wam.

Sheikh Mohamed also met with Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, President of North Macedonia, and Evika Silina, Prime Minister of Latvia, during which they discussed "bilateral relations between the UAE and both North Macedonia and Latvia, with a focus on expanding co-operation in economic, trade, investment, and development fields".

The UAE President also presented the Most Reformed Government Global Award to Santiago Pena, President of Paraguay.

"Paraguay has set an inspiring example of advancing government work based on efficiency, excellence, innovation, transparency, and good governance," said Sheikh Mohamed.

"I wish Paraguay and all nations around the world further success in serving their societies and driving prosperity and progress.”

Updated: February 04, 2026, 5:45 PM
