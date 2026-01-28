Sheikh Hamdan approves launch of 20-minute city plan for Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has approved a scheme which could transform Dubai into a 20-minute city.

Sheikh Hamdan also approved projects which would sharpen focus on early detection of diseases and check-ins for airports made available through the city to reduce traffic congestion.

The projects were chosen from about 80 suggestions by Dubai government employees under the Dubai10X Initiative, the goal of which is to place the emirate “10 years ahead of other cities by adopting future-focused government models”.

“Accelerating government performance is central to our future vision. We will continue to empower government entities to pioneer bold, high-impact projects that redefine excellence in public service,” said Sheikh Hamdan, who also serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation.

“The government of Dubai is among the world’s most future ready governments. We have set high standards of excellence in government work, and we will continue our journey of progress without pause.

“Our success depends on our unwavering commitment to determination, ambition, creativity and innovation.”

Within 20-minutes

Dubai's 20-minute city initiative was launched to ensure residents can gain access 80 per cent of essential services through walking, cycling and sustainable transport.

The pilot project will include road safety, shaded green areas and introduce flexible mobility corridors, said Dubai Government Media Office, which added that work had already started in Al Barsha 2.

Early detection

The next project receiving approval was a system led by the emirate's health authority which would seek early diagnosis of diseases.

The initiative involves several hospitals and health centres, including Canadian Specialist Hospital, Aster Clinics, King’s College Hospital London, Medcare Hospital and HMS Mirdif Hospital.

The pilot phase focuses on diabetes, which costs Dubai an estimated Dh2.78 billion annually, said the media office.

Checking-in

The third project that was approved by Sheikh Hamdan will allow travellers to complete check-in procedures at sites across the city, before being taken directly to airport departures by “secure transport”.

The scheme is designed to improve travel efficiency and passenger experiences while reducing airport congestion.