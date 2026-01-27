Aptamil baby formula recalled in UAE over safety fears

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Emirates Drug establishment on Tuesday announced a batch of baby formula is being recalled from supermarket and shop shelves.

Aptamil Advance 1 POF, made by Nutricia Middle East (Danone), is used as milk for infants from birth to six months.

A specific batch with an expiry date of November 8, 2026, has been recalled due to the possibility the product contains substances harmful to infants, state news agency Wam reported.

Traces of the bacillus cereus were detected in a stage of production. This bacteria can produce cereulide, a toxin which may in some cases lead to health disorders, including food poisoning and digestive symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The UAE move follows Danone's announcement of a recall of specific batches of infant formula and follow-on milk distributed in the UK and European Union countries, after the discovery of potential contamination with cereulide, the Irish Food Safety Authority said.

All consumers in the UAE who have bought the Aptamil product are advised to check the expiry date at the bottom of the packaging. If it is November 8, 2026, the product is not to be consumed and should instead be dispose of safely, authorioties said.

Last month, a batch of Nestle baby formula products was recalled across the Middle East – including in the UAE – as a precaution. Action was taken after one of the raw materials used in the manufacturing process was found to contain traces of Bacillus cereus.