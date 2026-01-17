More Nestle infant formulas recalled in UAE as health precaution

More batches of Nestle infant formula have been marked for recall in the UAE due to concern over bacterial contamination in some products manufactured by the company.

The Emirates Drug Establishment issued a notice on Friday for a voluntary precautionary recall of additional batches of S26 AR Gold, which is used under medical supervision.

The medicines regulator confirmed affected batches are 5185080661, 5271080661, and 5125080661, with the recall initiated after traces of the bacterium Bacillus cereus were detected in a production input.

Contamination has the potential to produce cereulide toxin, which may cause foodborne illness and gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In co-ordination with Nestle, the EDE said it had secured all affected batches present in distributor warehouses.

Any remaining products will now be withdrawn from the market, including online marketplaces, in line with national regulatory protocols.

Earlier in January, Nestle recalled similar products Nan Comfort 1, Nan Optipro 1, Nan Supreme Pro 1 – 2 and 3, S-26 Ultima 1, 2 and 3 and Alfamino as a precaution.

To date, no confirmed cases of illness have been reported in the UAE, but Nestle is co-ordinating with authorities around the world to recall products that may be contaminated.

Similar health warnings have been issued in more than 37 countries, including most European states, as well as Australia, Brazil, China, Mexico, South Africa and across the Gulf.

Consumers can check for affected batch numbers and further recalled products by visiting https://www.nestlefamilynes-mena.com/en/recall.