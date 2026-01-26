UAE's Zayed Sustainability Prize opens submissions for $7.2 million award fund

An annual UAE humanitarian prize has opened submissions for its 2027 award, inviting global projects focused on climate change, food and water security, and health care access to compete for a share of a $7.2 million fund.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize, now in its 18th year, highlights enterprises, non-profit organisations and schools delivering solutions to the world's most pressing challenges.

More than 400 million people have benefitted from its investment in initiatives improving access to clean energy, water, food, health care and climate resilience.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize is now welcoming applications for next year's award, with $1 million on offer to the winners of the health, food, energy, water and climate action categories, and $150,000 for the winner of the global high schools category.

From this year, organisers have expanded support by offering additional financial prizes to all finalists, taking the total prize fund from $5.9 million to $7.2 million. The prize now commits $1.3 million to finalists: $100,000 for each organisation across the health, food, energy, water and climate action categories, and $25,000 for each school in the global high schools category.

Investing in a sustainable future

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and director general of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, spoke of the importance of the award in providing a platform for organisations to effect change.

“Guided by Sheikh Zayed’s humanitarian values, the Zayed Sustainability Prize reflects the UAE’s commitment to advancing solutions that deliver real, measurable impact,” Dr Al Jaber said. “By championing innovation in all its forms – from community-led approaches to cutting-edge technologies such as AI – the Prize supports solutions that improve lives and reach the most vulnerable."

Submissions should clearly demonstrate proven results and meet the prize’s evaluation criteria of impact, innovation, and inspiration.

Entries are accepted in seven languages, including Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish, ensuring broad accessibility and global participation.

All entries undergo a comprehensive evaluation in order to be nominated for the prize.

For the prize this year, which was awarded this month, 33 finalists were selected from 7,760 submissions across 173 nations, marking a 30 per cent increase on the previous year.

The closing date for applications is June 15, 2026, with winners to be announced at the 2027 Zayed Sustainability Prize awards ceremony.

Improving lives

President Sheikh Mohamed presents the 2026 Zayed Sustainability Prize for Health to representatives from Jade, during the opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre on January 13. All photos: UAE Presidential Court

President Sheikh Mohamed attends the opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. Seen with Aleksandar Vucic, President of Serbia, Faustin Archange Touadera, President of the Central African Republic, Patrick Herminie, President of Seychelles and Ferdinand Marcos Jr, President of the Philippines

President Sheikh Mohamed applauds during the opening ceremony at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre

Winners of 2026 Zayed Sustainability Prize

Performers during the prize ceremony

Celebrations at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre

The UAE flag is displayed on screen during the award ceremony

Brazilian company Jade won the health category in this year's prize for its AI-powered game that provides early detection and personalised intervention in conditions such as autism and ADHD.

The platform is now used by about 200,000 children in 179 countries and has been adopted in more than 650 schools in the UAE, Brazil, the UK and Portugal. It is free to download, with the company focusing its work on public schools and government partnerships.

Kyanja High School was among the winners in the high schools category. It was recognised for a circular project that combines duck farming with catfish ponds to produce affordable protein while easing the pressure on nearby forests.

The idea from the school in Uganda, which won in the sub-Saharan Africa category, came directly from pupils, principal Kabanda Michael said.