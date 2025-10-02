Zayed Sustainability Prize names 33 finalists focused on helping millions around world

Global projects that aim to solve sustainability challenges including the delivery of clean energy, safe water and quality health care to millions have been named as finalists in the Zayed Sustainability Prize.

The 33 finalists were selected from more than 7,760 submissions across 173 nations in six categories: health, food, energy, water, climate action and global high schools. The number of entries increased by 30 per cent compared with last year.

The winners of each category will receive $1 million in prize money. The successful projects will be announced on January 16, during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

“This year’s finalists show that sustainability and prosperity are no longer separate goals, but two sides of the same path forward," said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and director general of the Zayed Sustainability Prize.

"From AI-enabled health diagnostics and circular food systems to disaster preparedness and climate resilience, they are harnessing technology, finance and community leadership to deliver solutions that are affordable, reliable, scalable and generate socioeconomic value for the communities they serve.

"In doing so, they reflect the enduring legacy of Sheikh Zayed, whose vision of sustainable development and humanitarianism continues to inspire the UAE’s commitment to progress. Together, they reaffirm that, when we empower youth, entrepreneurs and communities, ambition can be turned into action that is inclusive, practical and global.”

Through the prize's 128 winners to date, it has been estimated that 11.4 million people have gained access to safe drinking water, 54.1 million have benefitted reliable energy, 17 million people received more nutritious food and more than 1.2 million gained access to affordable health care.

“This year’s finalists reveal a powerful truth – sustainability is no longer a distant ambition, it is a lived reality shaped by communities, young people and innovators across the globe," said Olafur Ragnar Grimsson, chairman of the prize jury. "Their solutions reflect a world awakening to the urgency of rapidly changing environmental and socioeconomic realities, and the prize continues to be a beacon of hope, showing how bold ideas can transform lives and restore our planet.”

Helping those in need

This year's health finalists were chosen for helping to improve access to essential services in some of the world's most underserved communities. Among those in contention is Drop Access from Kenya, which uses solar power to refrigerate medical supplies.

The food finalists were chosen for pioneering sustainable agriculture, nutrition and circular food systems. Nominees include E Green Global from South Korea, a company that produces disease-free seed potatoes using microtube technology in indoor plant factories.

The energy finalists were selected for tackling access and efficiency challenges. Base Foundation from Switzerland was named among the nominees for offering cooling-as-a-service that makes the technology available through a pay-per-use model.

Finalists in the water category provide clean drinking water, improve water structure and use advanced intelligence in water management systems. The companies include Brazil's Stattus4, which detects leaks in water distribution networks.

The climate action finalists were chosen for "leading transformative efforts in climate resilience, disaster preparedness and circular innovation", state news agency Wam reported. Those include Build Up Nepal, which developed earthquake-resilient bricks to support sustainable construction.

The high school finalists are divided into six regions, with candidates selected for offering project-based, student-led sustainability solutions. The winners of each region will receive $150,000.

Solar lanterns are placed in a Bolivian town without electricity in a project recognised by the Zayed Sustainability Prize. Photo: Zayed Sustainability Prize

Sustainability finalists

Health

Drop Access – Kenya

Healthy Learners – Zambia

Jade Autism – UAE

Food

E Green Global – South Korea

INMED South Africa

N&E Innovations

Energy

Base Foundation – Switzerland

GRST – China

Poder y Luz Maya – Guatemala

Water

Iriba Water Group – Rwanda

Stattus 4 – Brazil

The Great Bubble Barrier – Netherlands

Climate Action

Build Up Nepal

Clic Recycle – Spain

Gree Energy – China

Global High Schools

The Americas

Centro de Ensino Medio 111 – Recanto das Emas – Brazil

Escuela Secundaria Tecnica 117 Guillermo González Camarena – Mexico

Mamawi Atosketan Native School – Canada

Sub-Saharan Africa

Likuni Boys Secondary School – Malawi

Kallamino Special High School – Ethiopia

Kyanja High School, Mpigi – Uganda

Middle East & North Africa

Fawakhir School for Applied Technology – Egypt

Al-Raja School for the Hearing Impaired – Jordan

Rashaya High School – Lebanon

Europe & Central Asia

Bodrum Anadolu High School – Turkey

Specialised School in Angor – Uzbekistan

Istedad Lyceum – Azerbaijan

South Asia

Qadir Nagar High School – Pakistan

Faafu Atoll Education Centre – Maldives

Kikani Vidhya Mandir – India

East Asia & Pacific

Camarines Norte Senior High School – The Philippines

True North International School – Vietnam

Ruamrudee International School – Thailand

