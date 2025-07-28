Zayed Sustainability Prize 2026 receives record number of submissions

An annual UAE environmental award shining a light on critical efforts to combat climate change and bolster food and water security has received a record number of submissions.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize, now in its 17th year, received 7,761 entries from 173 countries for its 2026 awards event, vying for recognition in its six categories of Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action and Global High Schools.

The surge in applications marked a 30 per cent increase on the previous awards cycle, with a notable increase in technology-focused projects such as AI and FinTech tools.

“The record number of submissions to this year’s prize cycle reflects a growing global commitment to practical, scalable solutions that deliver long-term impact," said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and director general of the Zayed Sustainability Prize.

"Across all categories, the increased use of AI and other advanced technologies highlights how innovation is being harnessed to drive inclusive, community-led progress."

The prize, which honours the legacy of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, empowers small to medium-sized enterprises, non-profit organisations and high schools to deliver high-impact, sustainable solutions.

Analysis of the 2026 cycle has shown 85 per cent of submissions came from developing or emerging economies, with India, Ethiopia, Uzbekistan, Brazil and Indonesia among the top contributing nations.

AI-driven sustainable future

Submissions to the health category increased more than 60 per cent, with entries focusing on AI-enabled diagnostics, wearable tech and decentralised care.

In energy, submissions revealed a growing interest in thermal energy storage, advanced low-carbon fuels and broader energy transformation.

Entries in the water category explored innovative ways to expand freshwater access, including atmospheric water generation and low-energy desalination.

Winners will be announced at the Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony on January 13, 2026, during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

Each of the five category winners will receive $1 million, while high schools – representing the world’s regions – will be awarded $150,000 each to implement or expand their sustainability projects.

2025 winners

The 2025 winners were revealed at an awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi in the presence of President Sheikh Mohamed, as well as 11 heads of state and several ministers and business leaders.

India’s Periwinkle Technologies won the health category for its portable, AI-enabled cervical cancer screening device. It operates without electricity and provides results within 30 seconds.

In the food category, Nigeria’s NaFarm Foods won for its hybrid solar food dryers that prevent post-harvest losses. Australia's SkyJuice Foundation, meanwhile, picked up the award in the water category for its gravity-powered water treatment system, which uses low-pressure membrane filters to provide clean drinking water without the need for chemicals, pumps or external energy sources.

In the climate action category, OpenMap Development Tanzania won for its innovative mapping, which merges community-driven data collection with advanced technology such as drones, geographic information systems and remote sensing.

Merryland International School in Abu Dhabi was among winners in the global high schools category after conscientious pupils spent the summer developing sponge bricks made from green algae to improve air quality in classrooms and other settings.

