Lack of rain in the Middle East and North Africa

In March, during what is typically the rainy season in the UAE, the country's rainfall levels were far from those experienced in 2024 and now, in the middle of the dry season, they remain the same. However, the rainy season is not the same for all countries in the Middle East and North Africa, so is the region experiencing the same lack of rain? The answer is yes and this chart of the week shows it.

By June, historically, the region should have accumulated about 119 millimetres of rain and the amount so far this year is 90mm, 24 per cent less than expected.

This situation is mirrored in more than half the region, with countries and territories such as Djibouti, Gaza, the UAE, Lebanon, the occupied West Bank, Syria and Oman recording 30 per cent less cumulative rainfall than their respective historical average.

Consequences of rain shortage

Exceptional climate shifts have consequences for the environment and people.

Dry soil and hotter air increase the likelihood of wildfires, as seen in recent months in Syria and Turkey. Drought removes moisture from grasses, shrubs and even trees, turning them into "fuel". With humidity low and vegetation brittle, a spark can ignite easily and wind can fan the flames across the landscape because there's little green to slow the spread.

Additionally, prolonged heat causes the soil to compact and develop a hydrophobic crust. When heavy rain eventually arrives, that crust repels the water instead of absorbing it, so the run-off surges downhill and produces sudden flash floods, even though the ground was starved of moisture moments before.

It's only half of 2025 and the rainy season is over in some countries, however, unusual rainfall patterns are one of the consequences of climate change, making it important to stay alert.