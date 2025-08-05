Sir Richard Branson joins jury for Zayed Sustainability Prize

Sir Richard Branson is among the high-profile names confirmed as members of the jury for the Zayed Sustainability Prize on Tuesday.
Other names include Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development, Mariam Al Mehairi, Head of the Office of International Affairs, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, Dr Nawal Al Hosany, UAE’s Permanent Representative to the International Renewable Energy Agency, Olafur Ragnar Grimsson, former President of Iceland, Dr Andreas Jacobs, Chairman of INSEAD, Wang Chuan-fu, chairman and CEO of BYD, Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, President, Indigenous Women & Peoples Association of Chad Cochair, and Dr Ing Christian Bruch, President and CEO of Siemens Energy.
The Zayed Sustainability Prize, now in its 17th year, received 7,761 entries from 173 countries for its 2026 awards event, vying for recognition in its six categories of Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action and Global High Schools.
Delivering sustainable solutions
The surge in applications marked a 30 per cent increase on the previous awards cycle, with a notable increase in technology-focused projects such as AI and FinTech tools.
“The record number of submissions to this year’s prize cycle reflects a growing global commitment to practical, scalable solutions that deliver long-term impact," said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and director general of the Zayed Sustainability Prize.
"Across all categories, the increased use of AI and other advanced technologies highlights how innovation is being harnessed to drive inclusive, community-led progress."
The prize, which honours the legacy of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, empowers small to medium-sized enterprises, non-profit organisations and high schools to deliver high-impact, sustainable solutions.
Analysis of the 2026 cycle has shown 85 per cent of submissions came from developing or emerging economies, with India, Ethiopia, Uzbekistan, Brazil and Indonesia among the top contributing nations.
Winners will be announced at the Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony on January 13, 2026, during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.
Each of the five category winners will receive $1 million, while high schools – representing the world’s regions – will be awarded $150,000 each to implement or expand their sustainability projects.
UAE's role in anti-extremism recognised
General John Allen, President of the Brookings Institution research group, commended the role the UAE has played in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.
He told a Globsec debate of the UAE’s "hugely outsized" role in the fight against Isis.
"It’s trite these days to say that any country punches above its weight, but in every possible way the Emirates did, both militarily, and very importantly, the UAE was extraordinarily helpful on getting to the issue of violent extremism," he said.
He also noted the impact that Hedayah, among others in the UAE, has played in addressing violent extremism.
