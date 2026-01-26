India Republic Day: Delhi's ‘dynamic’ ties with UAE's 4.3 million Indians celebrated

The shared aspirations of 4.3 million Indians living in the UAE to contribute to the country they live in is the bedrock of close ties, India’s envoy to the UAE said on the country’s Republic Day.

Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai, saluted Indian residents in the Emirates as he dwelt on the “extraordinary relationship” between both countries and plans for the future on the 77th Republic Day of India on Monday.

Republic Day marks the anniversary of India adopting its constitution in 1950 and is celebrated as a national holiday with a grand parade in the capital New Delhi. In the UAE, the day is marked with performances and ceremonies at the Indian consulate in Dubai, the embassy in Abu Dhabi and schools across the country.

“As we celebrate our Republic Day, we are also mindful of the extraordinary relationship between India and the United Arab Emirates – that has matured into one of the most dynamic and forward-looking bilateral partnerships in the world,” Mr Sivan told people gathered at the consulate in Dubai on Monday.

New milestones

Detailing bilateral trade that has exceeded $100 billion, he touched on new milestones and agreements to double the volume by 2032.

“These initiatives signal that India and the UAE are not merely co-operating – they are co‑creating a future shaped by innovation, resilience, and mutual prosperity,” he said. “The Indian community in the UAE is both vast and vibrant, representing one of the largest and most diverse Indian diasporas in the world.”

Mr Sivan “saluted the accomplishments” of millions of Indians living and working in the UAE, adding that the country was proud of their journey overseas.

Young Indian residents perform during a cultural show at the Indian Consulate in Dubai to mark the country’s 77th Republic Day of India. Photo: Consulate of India in Dubai

“Your achievements resonate not only within the Indian community but also within the broader society of the UAE, enriching its multicultural tapestry. Your successes reflect the confidence and trust that UAE has placed in your work and the integrity with which you carry yourselves,” he said and also read out the message of India’s President Droupadi Murmu that highlighted cultural unity and patriotism.

“Bilateral trade between India and the UAE has already surpassed $100 billion, a remarkable achievement that reflects the trust and vibrancy of our economic engagement,” he said.

“Both nations have agreed to double this trade volume to $200 billion by 2032, signalling even deeper economic integration and mutual growth. These gains are not abstract statistics – they represent jobs created, products traded, markets expanded and livelihoods transformed.”

He also spoke of President Sheikh Mohamed's visit last week and said the partnership “reached new heights” following the signing of a 10-year liquefied natural gas supply agreement that positions the UAE as a long‑term energy partner, along with pacts on defence collaboration, space technology co-operation and infrastructure investment in place.

“On behalf of the people of India, I express our deepest gratitude to the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates for their unstinting support and friendship. This partnership exemplifies how two nations can move forward together – with mutual respect, trust, and shared aspirations,” Mr Sivan said.