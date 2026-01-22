UAE's FNC proposes remote work and 98-day maternity leave for Emirati mothers

Emirati mothers in the public sector should be allowed to have flexible and remote working options and be entitled to up to 98 days of fully paid maternity leave, the Federal National Council (FNC) said.

The proposal was discussed at Wednesday's FNC meeting, where members highlighted the importance of allowing mothers to spend more time with their children.

It is understood the proposed remote-working changes for Emirati mothers with children under the age of 10 would apply to both the public and private and sectors, while the maternity changes would only apply to Emirati women in the public sector.

The recommendations were made during discussions on the family protection report prepared by the FNC's Committee of Social Affairs, Labour, Population and Human Resources.

The recommendations made by the FNC called for extending maternity leave in the government sector to a minimum of 98 days with full pay, in line with global practices.

“We affirm the importance of a mother’s presence alongside her children during the early stages of their lives, particularly children of people of determination, children under the age of 10, as well as women who assume the care of their parents at home,” said Maryam bin Theneya, Second Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council, Chairwoman of the Social Affairs, Labour, Population, and Human Resources Committee, in a post on social media.

“Achieving a balance between a woman’s work and her family responsibilities is an important requirement. This is clearly reflected in the policy adopted by the Ministry of Family since its establishment to date.

“Working mothers constitute an essential cadre in the UAE’s development journey, and we stress the importance of the continuation of their role in national development efforts, whether at their workplace or through remote work. Remote work is no less important than on-site work.”

What are the current rules around maternity leave?

In August 2024, Emirati women working in the private sector in Abu Dhabi became eligible to apply for 90 days maternity leave. The decision was designed to make working for a private company more appealing amid a nationwide campaign to encourage citizens into the sector.

New mothers working in the public sector in the UAE are currently entitled to 90 days of paid maternity leave. Many companies in the private sector stick to the 45 days mandated by the law.

Family strategy

President Sheikh Mohamed described family as a “vital pillar of our nation’s future progress” when he spoke at the Government Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi in November, where he said family growth and stability was a shared national responsibility, as he launched the National Family Growth Agenda 2031 and directed that 2026 be designated the Year of the Family.

This strategy was launched to promote family values as an urgent priority within the government of the Emirates as a means to preserve culture and identity.