Dubai launches real estate diploma to encourage Emiratis to join growing sector

The Dubai government has joined forces with one of the country's leading higher education institutions to launch a real estate diploma aimed at making Emiratis a driving force in the growth of the booming property sector.

The two-year programme taught over 90 hours – to be run by the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) – will seek to equip citizens with key skills in property management, real estate valuation and appraisal, and offer insight into dealing with owners and tenants.

The Dubai Land Department scheme is being supported by some of the UAE's biggest real estate developers, such as Emaar Properties, Sobha Realty, Aldar Properties, Omniyat Developments, Azizi Developments, Danube Properties and Ellington Properties.

The companies will provide practical training opportunities and expertise, helping to expand the pool of domestic talent to contribute to the rapidly evolving property landscape.

It was not revealed when the diploma will be introduced or when enrolment will begin.

About 26,000 students study across 16 HCT campuses in the UAE. Ninety-eight per cent of students are Emirati, with a limited number of places for UAE residents.

The move to encourage more Emiratis to get a foot on the property market career ladder comes after a record-setting year of growth in the industry.

The number of transactions completed last year exceeded 270,000, up 20 per cent on 2024. The value of these transactions rose 20 per cent year-on-year to reach Dh917 billion ($250 billion).

Dubai's Real Estate Empowerment programme, established in 2024, has helped hundreds of Emiratis to take up roles in the property sector.

“Dubai Land Department continues to play its pivotal role in empowering national talent," said Omar Hamad Bu Shehab, director general of the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

"Since the launch of the Real Estate Empowerment programme in 2024, DLD has contributed to the employment of 1,800 Emiratis in the real estate sector, in addition to strengthening the presence of Emirati talent within the real estate brokerage ecosystem, which today includes 2,028 Emirati brokers, among them 426 women."

He said the new diploma would serve to help the real estate industry to navigate a fast-developing market, and foster a culture of professionalism and expertise.

Dr Faisal Al Ayyan, president and chief executive of the Higher Colleges of Technology, said the partnership with DLD was in line with its vision to provide a wealth of educational opportunities for Emiratis to prepare them for the world of work.

Expanding opportunities

The programme will provide graduates with pathways to continue their academic studies or to apply for professional licences in accordance with approved requirements.

Prospective real estate agents and brokers already require a licence from DLD to work in the emirate. This involves mandatory training and passing an exam, in addition to residency in the Emirates.

Estate agents in Dubai tend to be paid entirely on commission, with earnings driven by the size of the deal, the number of sales and the split in commission.

Fixed salaries in this industry are uncommon, meaning it is a high-risk profession despite the potential for high returns.

Typically, larger agencies can provide a steady stream of leads but pay lower commissions of about 40 per cent to deliver moderate but consistent take-home income.