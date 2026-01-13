Dubai property transactions hit record high in 2025 as more residents invest in new homes

The volume and value of real estate transactions in Dubai hit a record high in 2025 amid the entry of nearly 130,000 new investors, government data showed.

The number of transactions reached more than 270,000, up 20 per cent on 2024, the Dubai Media Office said on Monday quoting figures from the Dubai Land Department.

The value of these transactions rose 20 per cent year-on-year to reach Dh917 billion ($250 billion), backed by "clear regulations, disciplined market practices and a long-term investment approach”, the report said.

The strong performance in the value and volume of real estate transactions mark the sector's "best year to date”, it said.

Dubai's real estate market has entered a "more advanced and mature phase, capable of converting investor confidence into stable and sustainable value,” the report said, quoting Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The emirate's property market has boomed, benefiting from government initiatives such as residency permits for retired and remote workers, expansion of the 10-year golden visa programme and overall growth in the UAE’s economy on diversification efforts.

The emirate is working towards the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033 created to increase transaction volumes by 70 per cent to Dh1 trillion.

Population growth in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, alongside an influx of a large number of high-net-worth individuals to the UAE, have pushed up property prices and home rents higher due to strong demand.

Top property investment areas

The total number of real estate procedures, including sales, leases, and other services, rose 7 per cent on an annual basis to 3.11 million transactions in 2025, highlighting "growing demand, a larger base of participants and the sector’s key role in the economy”.

The market attracted 193,100 investors, an increase of 24 per cent from the previous year, who completed 258,600 investment deals valued at approximately Dh680 billion during the period. Real estate investments rose 29 per cent in value and 20 per cent in volumes last year.

The total number of buyers included 129,600 new investors, up 23 per cent. Residents accounted for 56.6 per cent of the total.

In terms of the number of real estate transactions, Al Barsha South Fourth topped the list. It was followed by Business Bay, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Airport City, Dubai Marina, Jebel Ali First, Al Yelayiss 1, Wadi Al Safa 3, Dubai Investment Park Second, and Al Thanyah Fifth in the ranking of top 10 areas.

In terms of transaction value, the top-performing area was Business Bay. It was followed by Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Burj Khalifa, Al Barsha South Fourth, Mohammed Bin Rashid Gardens, Dubai Airport City, Wadi Al Safa 5, Wadi Al Safa 3, and Al Yelayiss 1.

Luxury property deals

Women had a stronger presence in the real estate market, investing Dh154 billion through 76,700 deals, up 31 per cent in value and 24 per cent in volumes, reflecting a "more inclusive investment landscape”, the report said.

Luxury property investments reached Dh3.98 billion, up 5 per cent, while the average period for a renter to become an investor was 4.8 years. This highlights "the increasing attractiveness of property ownership in Dubai”, the report said.

Dubai last year set a record for selling homes valued at more than $10 million amid soaring demand, a report this week by Knight Frank found.

The total sale of homes valued at more than $10 million reached 500 last year, up 15 per cent year-on-year in terms of volume and about 28 per cent in values to $9.05 billion.

Of the total sales, 68 properties were valued at more than $25 million, with numbers within that segment up nearly 48 per cent annually.