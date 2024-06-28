UAE’s Higher Colleges of Technology to open doors to overseas students

International students will soon be able to apply for admission to UAE's largest applied sciences higher educational institution.

The Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) opened in 1988, but those studying there have predominantly been Emirati, with UAE nationals making up 98 per cent of the student body.

That looks set to change with the institute revealing plans to welcome international students over the coming years.

A senior figure from the institution said he was convinced students from overseas would be attracted by the high standard of education.

The way in which we teach is different from many other countries, particularly from the region, as it is project-based and industry-based Dr Luc Verburgh, HCT chief academic officer

“We are looking at opening our programmes for international students in one or two years' time,” said chief academic officer Dr Luc Verburgh.

Delivering 'world-class' education

He said the HCT had tailored its curriculum, taking best practices from around the world.

The result, he added, was that it was well positioned in terms of content and how courses are taught.

Luc Verburgh, chief academic officer at HCT, said the intake of international students would probably be gradual. Photo: Higher Colleges of Technology

“I think this is going to be world-class because we have combined the best [education models] of Singapore with the best of France and the best of the Netherlands,” said Dr Verburgh.

“The way in which we teach is different from many other countries, particularly from the region, as it is project-based and industry-based.”

Around 26,000 students study across 16 HCT campuses in the UAE. Ninety-eight per cent of students are Emirati, with a limited number of places for UAE residents.

The remaining two per cent of students from nations including Somalia and Sudan receive federal sponsorship.

Generating diverse discussions

Education expert, Soraya Beheshti, said that the decision to include more international students would lead to a greater diversification in the way students think and interact, and make for a more competitive environment.

"Placing students together from diverse backgrounds and cultures will lead to more generative discussions and projects, thereby benefiting the students, the university and the country," the managing director at Crimson Education for Europe, Middle East and Africa, said.

"Opening up the applicant pool will also create a more competitive educational environment.

Soraya Beheshti, Crimson Education regional director said putting students together from different backgrounds will lead to more diverse discussions. Ruel Pableo for The National

"Students will push each other to harder to succeed, and all will benefit as a result.”

She said, previously, the value of a university experience used to be seen purely in terms of the technical education provided to students but a dynamic college experience also prepares students for life in a global and interconnected economy.

“University is often the first chance students have to individuate and find themselves and a more international environment allows them to do so in the kind of milieu that more closely reflects the professional world they will graduate into,” she said.

Gradual approach

Not all HCT campuses would start accepting international students, and the intake would probably be gradual, said Dr Verburgh. Tuition fees have not been confirmed yet.

The first modules available for overseas students include business, engineering, computer sciences, and health sciences.

“We're currently calculating what international competitive fees are,” he said. “We want to make sure that the fees are covering the cost.”

Applied sciences institutions, such as HCT, believe a graduate should be employable after graduation and cover areas such as engineering, computer science and technology.

HCT is seen as one of the largest contributors of skilled Emiratis to the workforce, with more than 92,000 graduates to date.

HCT is seen as one of the largest contributors of skilled Emiratis to the workforce. Photo: HCT.

Exchange of ideas

HCT also offers exchange programmes, allowing its students to gain valuable experience in overseas markets.

“We feel it is important for our Emirati students to get exposed more and more to an international community, because that reflects the labour market here in the UAE,” said Dr Verburgh.

He said it was important for students to “learn how to work together, collaborate with international students and be part of the global community”.

“I think in the longer term, to really offer world-class education, whether that is research university or applied education like HCT, you need to have a strong international flavour.”

Market requirements

One of the key goals of the HCT is to train students who can meet the needs of the market.

This ethos led to the creation of an apprenticeship programme, which launched last year.

More than 6,000 HCT students have taken up apprenticeships.

“By undertaking apprenticeships in organisations, students have a preview of their future careers, especially in the private sector,” said Sumaya Abdulaziz Al Hosani, HCT vice president for Strategy and the Future.

In a bid to boost employability, the institute will introduce one-year educational “professional certificates” this year.

Read More Dramatic surge in UAE student applications to study in UK

Dr Faisal Alayyan, HCT president and chief executive, said the aim was to build more partnerships with business sectors to ensure students’ permanent connection to the labour market.

“HCT launched our new educational model in 2023 to answer the new demand of the job market,” said Dr Alayyan.

“We also announced plans to offer three study tracks for students, where the vocational diploma programme was added to the applied bachelor's programme, which created new opportunities for hundreds of students according to their abilities and interests.”