Saeed Saeed was awarded a Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism for 2024-2025
Apply for a mental health journalism fellowship in the UAE

Non-residential programme is run by the Carter Centre in the US and administered by The National in Abu Dhabi

Nick March
April 07, 2025