President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Nechirvan Barzani

President Sheikh Mohamed has met Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed spoke of relations between the UAE and the Republic of Iraq, with a particular focus on the semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

They discussed ways to strengthen co-operation to serve the shared interests of both countries and support their people's aspirations for sustainable growth and prosperity.

Mr Barzani arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday, where he was received at Al Bateen Airport by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, adviser to the UAE President, along with a number of senior officials.

