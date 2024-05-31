President Sheikh Mohamed meets Emirati students in China

President Sheikh Mohamed met a number of Emirati students studying at Chinese universities and institutions.

During the meeting on Thursday evening, he asked about the students’ well-being and academic progress, state news agency Wam reported.

He urged them to persevere and study hard, emphasising that the UAE’s youths were vital for the country’s growth and aspirations.

Sheikh Mohamed also said their success in China would help strengthen relations between the two nations.

The students expressed their delight at meeting the President, thanking him for his support and encouragement.

On Friday, Sheikh Mohamed visited the Monument to the People's Heroes in Beijing, where he laid a wreath and expressed his admiration for the Chinese people.

The monument was built in honour of the Chinese people who gave their lives in defence of their country throughout history.

He then met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang to explore ways to strengthen ties in various fields such as investment, energy, industry, culture and education.

Mr Li noted the positive impact of Sheikh Mohamed’s visit on relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two leaders emphasised the significance of the various agreements signed on the trip.

Sheikh Mohamed left China shortly after 9.30am, state news agency Wam reported.

On the first day of his state visit, Sheikh Mohamed met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing to discuss relations and opportunities to expand the comprehensive strategic partnership agreed between the two nations.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Xi said they were committed to strengthening ties and exchanged views on regional and international issues. Sheikh Mohamed also called for a ceasefire in the war in Gaza.

Mr Xi later hosted a banquet in Sheikh Mohamed’s honour, attended by the UAE delegation along with several Chinese ministers and senior officials.

On Thursday, Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE was committed to working with its neighbours to support and enhance Arab-Chinese co-operation.

He was speaking at the opening session of the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the China-Arab States Co-operation Forum.

Sheikh Mohamed was welcomed by a Chinese guard of honour at Beijing International Airport on Wednesday evening, after a two-day visit to South Korea.

He was met by a delegation including Yin Hejun, China's Minister of Science and Technology, and Zhang Yiming, China's ambassador to the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed led a high-level delegation to China, which included Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, managing director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed; Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, adviser for special affairs at the Presidential Court.