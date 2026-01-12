Heavy fog warning with 'near-zero visibility' on Dubai-Abu Dhabi road

Heavy fog is forecast for Tuesday morning, with the Dubai-Abu Dhabi road among the routes expected to be affected.

A national weather alert was issued on Monday night.

Visibility is expected to fall significantly, with "near-zero possible" visibility at times, the national weather centre said.

These conditions are expected to last from 12.30am until 10am.

Motorists were advised to “exercise maximum caution on the roads during these hours and adhere to all traffic regulations and safety instructions”.

Early morning fog is common on the motorway connecting Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the winter months. The low-lying stretch from Jebel Ali on the outskirts of Dubai to Shamama in Abu Dhabi often sees the heaviest patches.