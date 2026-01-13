Heavy fog warning with 'near-zero visibility' on Dubai-Abu Dhabi road

Heavy fog blanketed Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Tuesday morning, sparking safety warnings from Abu Dhabi Police and the National Centre of Meteorology.

Motorists are being urged to exercise caution, follow traffic regulations and adhere to changing speed limits to avoid accidents.

The UAE is experiencing cooler conditions, with temperatures mild across most emirates. The NCM said the weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing at times over northern and eastern areas.

Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 22°C and 27°C. Coastal areas, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, will see average temperatures between 23°C and 25°C, while mountainous regions will be cooler.

Tuesday's advisory followed a national weather alert issued on Monday night, when officials said visibility was expected to fall significantly, with "near-zero possible" visibility at times.

These conditions are expected to last from 12.30am until 10am.

Al Seef, Abu Dhabi, as seen from Yas Island. The National

Motorists were advised to “exercise maximum caution on the roads during these hours and adhere to all traffic regulations and safety instructions”.

Early morning fog is common on motorways connecting Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the winter months. The low-lying stretch from Jebel Ali on the outskirts of Dubai to Shamama in Abu Dhabi often sees the heaviest patches.