UAE weather: More fog on the way after weekend travel disruption

The UAE is braced for more early-morning fog with rain also in prospect after adverse weather disrupted air travel over the weekend.

The National Centre of Meteorology predicts that foggy conditions across the Emirates could persist until at least Friday.

The forecast comes after the skies of Abu Dhabi and Dubai were blanketed by thick fog on Saturday, causing 23 inbound flights in Dubai to be diverted and prompting safety warnings from police.

In its latest five-day weather bulletin, the NCM there was a chance of fog or mist forming – particularly over inland and western coastal areas – on Tuesday.

The weather centre said there was a “probability” of fog from Wednesday until Friday morning.

Motorists were urged to be vigilant on Saturday after fog blanketed skies, reducing visibility to less than a kilometre at times.

Abu Dhabi Police cut speed limits to 80kph on some routes, owing to the hazardous conditions.

More rain as temperatures drop

The NCM said light rainfall was expected in parts of the UAE until at least Friday. The unsettled weather will bring a drop in temperatures on Thursday, it said.

A recent spell of blustery weather will continue on the days to come. The NCM said winds could reach speeds of up to 35kph from Tuesday to Friday.

The weather will remain cool throughout the week, with daytime temperatures remaining in the low to mid-20s throughout the week.

There will be a chill in the air at night as temperatures fall to as low as 13°C in Abu Dhabi and 10°C in Al Ain on Friday. Warmer evenings are forecast for Dubai, ranging between 17°C and 18°C.

