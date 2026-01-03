Motorists urged to exercise 'maximum caution' as thick fog blankets Abu Dhabi and Dubai

A safety warning was issued to motorists after parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai were engulfed by dense fog on Saturday morning, reducing visibility on the roads.

Abu Dhabi Police cut speed limits to 80kph on a number of key routes in the capital owing to the hazardous conditions.

The force urged drivers to "exercise caution" during the adverse weather and to abide by variable speed limits displayed on electronic road signs.

The National Centre of Meteorology warned that the foggy weather would persist until at least 10am, with visibility falling below 1km in some areas.

The NCM called on commuters to "exercise maximum caution on the roads, maintain safe following distances, and adhere to traffic instructions to ensure public safety during the period of reduced visibility".

A resident captures the thick fog shrouding the Dubai skyline on Saturday morning. Antonie Robertson / The National

Keep to speed limits

Abu Dhabi Police began to enforce the 80kph speed limit during bad weather – such as heavy rain, sandstorms and fog – in April 2019. The activation of temporary speed limits is posted on electronic signs on roads and announced on social media to alert people about to set off on journeys.

The scheme was introduced months after the traffic safety committee of the capital's Department of Transport agreed on a plan to reduce speeds during poor weather. Motorists who break the 80kph speed limit face fines.

Abu Dhabi Police stress that during bad weather motorists should follow the speed limit posted on electronic road signs. This supersedes any fixed speed limit signs.

Drivers should abide by the revised speed limit until electronic signboards indicate it has been lifted. Police also typically post on social media to confirm when temporary speed limits have been removed.

More fog expected

In its latest five-day weather bulletin, the NCM predicts that more fog will roll in over the coming days, with strong winds and dust also expected.

Cloudy and dusty weather is forecast for Sunday, with winds set to reach up to 50kph in some areas.

More fog is projected for Monday and Tuesday, with more windy weather in store throughout the week.

