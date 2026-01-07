Dubai launches four bus routes and changes more than 70 others to cut congestion

Dubai has launched four new bus routes as it continues efforts to boost public transport and cut congestion.

The emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority said the routes would start on January 9 and cover areas such as Al Satwa and Jumeirah 3.

It also announced changes to alignments and stops of more than 70 existing routes during morning and evening peak periods.

The four new routes are:

• Route 88A will operate in one direction from Al Satwa Bus Station to Jumeirah 3 during the morning peak period to support Route 88.

• Route 88B will operate in the opposite direction from Jumeirah 3 to Al Satwa Bus Station during the evening peak period to support Route 88.

• Route 93A will operate in one direction from Al Satwa Bus Station to Al Wasl during the morning peak hours to support Route 93.

• Route 93B will operate in the opposite direction from Al Wasl to Al Satwa Bus Station during the evening peak period to support Route 93.

The Roads and Transport Authority is improving the bus service in Dubai. Photo: Roads and Transport Authority

The new routes come amid a major push by the RTA to boost public transport and reduce congestion on the emirate’s roads as the population surges past four million.

Scores of bus routes have been added, with the RTA last year upgrading 22 public bus sites, including 16 passenger stations and six depots.

The RTA has also been boosting bus links with other emirates. It announced a new Dubai to Abu Dhabi service in October and one to Sharjah in April.

Last year it was revealed 188 million journeys were made on public buses – up eight per cent on the previous year.

Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA, said at the time that bus services covered 88 per cent of the emirate, with a fleet of 1,390 vehicles making 11,000 trips each day spanning 333,000km.

Construction has also started on the Dubai Metro Blue Line. The megaproject is set to open in 2029 and will serve the new and expanding areas of International City and Mirdif.

The improvements aim to cut congestion and improve travel times. Photo: Roads and Transport Authority

Is your bus route affected?

The RTA also said it will alter more than 70 routes from the same date. Some will have minor changes but 26 routes, listed below, are in line for more substantive adjustments such as the addition of stops and extensions. Users should consult the S’hail smartphone App for more information.

• Route 6: Two additional bus stops have been added at Dubai People of Determination Centre and Mayo Clinic.

• Route 13A: The service has been extended to Al Muhaisnah 2, 7th Street.

• Route 16: Al Awir bus stop has been cancelled.

• Route 29: Emirates Towers 1 bus stop has been cancelled and a new bus stop has been added at Museum of the Future.

• Route 55: The route has been extended in International City to Greece Cluster, K12.

• Route C09: Oxygen Dubai 2, Gargash Cars 2 and Renault Service Centre 2 bus stops have been cancelled.

• Routes C15 and F01: Al Baraha Masjid 2 bus stop has been cancelled and a new bus stop has been added on Abu Baker Al Siddique Street, before the D82.

• Route F39: The route has been extended to reach Oud Al Muteena area, with the addition of new bus stops at Oud Al Muteena 2 A1, Oud Al Muteena 2 Masjid and Oud Al Muteena 2 B1. Algeria Street 6-1 bus stop has been cancelled.

• Route F46: Choithrams Supermarket 2 and Green Community Main Entrance Gate 2 are cancelled.

• Route F54: The route has been realigned to serve the South Residential Area of Jebel Ali Free Zone, with the cancellation of bus stops at Al Munawalah Street 1, Al Munawalah Street 2 and Al Munawalah Street 3.

• Route F55: The service has been expanded to cover additional areas within Dubai World Central cargo zone, with the addition of two new bus stops.

• Route DH1: Storm Coaster at Dubai Hills Mall bus stop has been cancelled.

• Routes 12 and 93: Umm Suqeim Etisalat bus stop has been cancelled.

• Route 18: Two new bus stops on 7A Street for Al Nahda Pond Park and MSB Private School.

• Route 31: Dubai Academic City 2 bus stop has been cancelled.

• Route 83: Shatha Tower bus stop has been cancelled.

• Routes 21B and F26A: Al Telaa Technical Industries 1 bus stop has been cancelled.

• Route 36B: A new bus stop has been added in Dubai Outsource City at Royal Bank of Scotland 1.

• Route F10: Al Warqa’a E21 bus stop has been cancelled.

• Route F61: A new bus stop has been added at Al Jassmi Masjid 1.

• Route 320: A new bus stop has been added at Dubai Outsource City, Vogo Grand Hotel.

• Routes E100 and E201: The bus stop at Max Metro Station has been relocated from Max Metro Bus Stop (South 2) to Al Jafiliya Bus Station.

