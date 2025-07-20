Dubai upgrades bus stations around emirate

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority on Sunday announced that 22 public bus sites, including 16 passenger stations and 6 depots, have been upgraded.

Nine stations in Deira were upgraded, alongside seven in Bur Dubai. These stations support 110 routes and handle up to 710 buses during peak hours. Renovations were made to waiting areas, facades and pavements, and new prayer areas were added.

The depots upgraded were in Al Khawaneej, Al Qusais, Al Ruwayah, Al Awir, Jebel Ali, and Al Quoz. Renovations included revamped maintenance workshops, new lanes for inspection, new engine washing systems, improved lighting and drainage, upgraded driver accommodation, enhanced security and restructured parking layouts.

Modernisation

The enhancements are designed to encourage greater use of public transport, Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA, said.

“This project is part of the RTA’s ongoing efforts to reinforce Dubai’s public transport infrastructure,” Mr Al Tayer said. “We aim to transform bus stations from simple waiting areas into fully integrated service hubs that improve the overall travel experience for all passengers including people of determination and cyclists while supporting seamless connectivity with the Metro and taxi networks.”

The RTA is looking to invest in its bus fleet to meet European low-emission standards, which would be a first for the Middle East and North Africa region.

The authority recently signed a contract to add 637 new buses between 2025 and 2026, including 40 fully electric, zero-emission buses from Zhongtong, custom-built for the Gulf region.

