UAE set for high winds and chilly weather for New Year's Eve celebrations

Rain is unlikely to dampen New Year's Eve celebrations on Wednesday, with weather experts predicting a dry night in the UAE.

Crowds are expected to head outdoors for spectacular firework displays and live events across the Emirates to see off 2025.

While it appears umbrellas can be safely left at home, partygoers may need to wrap up as high winds are set to bring a chill to the festivities.

The National Centre of Meteorology said winds could reach up to 50kph in some areas on Wednesday, with a drop in temperatures. The blustery weather could also whip up dust, hampering visibility for drivers.

The weather centre's online map forecasts evening temperatures peaking at 21°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on New Year's Eve.

Colder weather is predicted for those celebrating in the Northern Emirates, however, with the mercury dropping to 18°C in Ras Al Khaimah, 14°C in Fujairah and 10°C in Al Ain.

Early morning fog could roll in on New Year's Day and cloudy conditions are forecast.

Nationwide celebrations

Firework displays and light shows will illuminate the night sky and welcome in 2026 at some of the country's best known landmarks, from Abu Dhabi's Emirates Palace to Dubai's Burj Khalifa.

Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival, which has been setting Guinness World Records with its firework and drone shows for years, is promising to break new ground once more with a drone show featuring 3D light formations. It gets under way at 11.30pm, followed by a fireworks display at midnight.

