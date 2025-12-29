Public parking will be free in Dubai on New Year's Day

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced timings for its services on New Year's Eve.
Parking will be free in the emirate on January 1 (New Year's Day), except for multistorey car parks and Al Khail Gate N365, the RTA said. Regular parking fees will resume on January 2.
Red and Green Line metro services will run from 5am on New Year's Eve (December 31) and continue through until 11.59pm on New Year's Day. Dubai Tram will operate from 6am on New Year's Eve until 1am on Friday (January 2).
Bus Route E100 will not operate from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station starting from New Year's Eve afternoon.
The last trip departs at noon from Abu Dhabi and at 2pm from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station, with services suspended then until January 4.
Passengers are asked to use Bus Route E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Abu Dhabi during this period. Bus Route E102 will operate from Ibn Battuta Bus Station on December 31 from 2pm throughout until the end of the day.
