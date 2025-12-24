UAE helps treat 75,000 Gazan patients this year under Dh9.4 billion aid effort

The UAE has delivered critical medical care to 75,000 Gazans and evacuated 3,000 more patients and their families for treatment in the country under a multibillion-dirham aid mission.

The steadfast support of Palestine – as it struggles with a humanitarian crisis fuelled by the two-year conflict with Israel – has contributed to the UAE being ranked the world's third largest aid donor this year.

The Emirates provided $1.46 billion of financial assistance to alleviate wars, disasters and other crises across the globe during the year, according to latest figures from the UN's Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Unocha) Financial Tracking Service.

The UAE this year pledged $550 million for the UN's Global Humanitarian Overview, which aims to raise $33 billion next year to help 135 million people.

The UAE had gave Dh9.4 billion in aid to Gaza by December, including more than 100,000 tonnes of supplies and two million gallons of water.

The UAE's field hospital in Gaza has treated about 54,000 patients this year, with another 21,000 being given crucial care at the floating hospital docked at Al Arish in Egypt, state news agency Wam reported.

UAE humanitarian ship sets sail with 10 million meals for Gaza 01:38

Global quest

Meanwhile, the UAE's aid for Sudan since 2023, when a deadly civil war broke out, has reached $784 million. The UAE has provided $4.24 billion to the African country since 2015.

In Yemen, the Emirates has committed $1 billion to advance the country's energy sector, including renewable power plants in Aden and Shabwa designed to serve over a million homes.

It also provided relief aid, including Ramadan meals, flood assistance for 960 families, food distributions and education support, as well as a WHO-backed initiative in Socotra to combat malnutrition.

The UAE's mediation efforts have also enabled the exchange of 4,641 prisoners between Russia and Ukraine, while the country's aid agency has signed a $4.5 million agreement to develop orphanage care centres in Ukraine.

Show of solidarity

This year, the UAE has also sent 700 tonnes of food supplies to Somalia, more than 1,000 tonnes to Chad to assist 150,000 flood victims, and conducted winter relief campaigns in Albania and Bangladesh.

Specialised UAE relief teams supported humanitarian efforts in Myanmar, the Philippines, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, and $10 million was pledged to help countries across Asia and the Pacific respond to natural disasters.

The UAE also signed an agreement to build a fully integrated eye hospital in Uganda, at a cost of $20 million and allocated a $64.5 million grant to support Al-Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem.

It also signed an agreement to build the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Hospital and a dialysis centre in N’Djamena, Chad.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives pledged Dh36.7 million to UN programmes supporting displaced communities, while the UAE's Digital School, in partnership with the ATAYA Initiative, launched Skills Academies to train five million young people in Africa in labour market skills.

