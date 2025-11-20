A UAE aid convoy arrives in Gaza as part of a humanitarian campaign launched after the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas. Photo: Wam
UAE ranked among world's largest humanitarian donors in UN list

Emirates has provided nearly $1.5bn in aid this year

November 20, 2025

The UAE has been ranked as one of the world's leading humanitarian aid donors by the UN, contributing close to $1.5 billion to support international relief efforts this year alone.

Data published by the UN's Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Unocha) shows the UAE has provided about $1.45 billion in support in 2025, behind only the US, UK and the European Union.

The UAE's financial assistance represents more than 7 per cent of the $20.45 billion total given worldwide to help tackle conflicts and crises.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, deputy chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, and chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, underlined the UAE's commitment to being a global leader in humanitarianism.

Sheikh Theyab said the UAE continued to react swiftly to global crises, natural disasters and humanitarian emergencies, to ease the suffering of communities.

According to Unocha's Financial Tracking Service, Palestine is the biggest recipient so far this year, accounting for 14.9 per cent of all aid, ahead of Sudan (7.1 per cent), Syria (6.7 per cent), Ukraine (6.4 per cent) and Afghanistan (4.9 per cent).

UAE delivers global support

The UAE has sought to provide a lifeline to civilians in Gaza since the war with Israel broke out on October 7, 2023.

According to UN data, the UAE has been the largest humanitarian donor to Gaza during this period, providing 44 per cent of total international assistance received by the strip.

By September 14, the UAE had delivered more than 90,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid via land, sea and air routes, with a total value of $1.8 billion.

The Emirates has pledged more than $600 million to alleviate a worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan, fuelled by a deadly civil war. The UAE contribution began when the war broke out in April 2023.

As well as providing financial aid, the UAE has also taken part in key humanitarian operations on the ground, such as in Afghanistan after a powerful earthquake rocked the country and to support relief campaigns in the Philippines in response to a series of natural disasters.

Updated: November 20, 2025, 4:55 PM