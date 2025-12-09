UK announces summit for Israel-Palestine peace fund

Britain is to host the world’s first summit involving both sides of civil society as part of the International Fund for Israeli-Palestine Peace, it has been announced.

The UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will host the inaugural meeting in March next year at Lancaster House in London.

The event is intended to help build peace between the two sides following the devastation of the Gaza conflict, in which more than 72,500 people have been killed, and Hamas’s October 7 attacks in which more than 1,200 Israelis died.

“The goal of the meeting is to try to forge a stronger peace deal in the Middle East,” Ms Cooper said. She added that the fund will be “at the heart of the plans” for reconciliation. It is also hoped that the conference could be a first step towards building trust to begin discussions for a two-state solution to the decades-long conflict, something the UK government has consistently advocated.

“This conference will be a crucial step in that journey, bringing together representatives of Palestinian and Israeli civil society to build common ground between their communities, challenge entrenched divisions, and work towards a future where both states can live side-by-side in peace and security,” Ms Cooper said.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper. Getty

The fund would provide “practical support” to push the peace process forward following the fragile October ceasefire in Gaza, she added. It is hoped that grassroots initiatives will reduce violence, build trust and create the conditions for peace despite the devastation in Gaza and the continuing illegal occupation of the West Bank.

The fund will provide support for initiatives that help shift public attitudes and lead to changes in society that political agreements alone cannot achieve, the Alliance for Middle East Peace (Allmep), a coalition of more than 180 Palestinian and Israeli organisations working together to build peace, said in a statement.

Experience from other successfully resolved conflicts showed that turning a temporary truce into lasting peace “requires sustained engagement with the communities directly affected,” it added.

“This reflects a growing understanding that lasting peace has to be built by Palestinians and Israelis themselves,” said Nivine Sandouka, Allmep's regional director. “It's an important step towards giving civil society the support and diplomatic centrality needed to scale our efforts at a crucial moment for our region.”

New polling has found that 84 per cent of Britons support the fund’s creation that would include a £5 million contribution from the UK government. That is also reflected in international polling in which 88 per cent of respondents supported their country joining international peace efforts.

The announcement also fulfils a pledge made last year by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, following a private meeting with peace-builders Ibrahim Abu Ahmed and Barak Talmor.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg result: Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Tottenham advance on away goals rule after tie ends 3-3 on aggregate Final: June 1, Madrid

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.3-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E299hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E420Nm%20at%202%2C750rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E12.4L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh157%2C395%20(XLS)%3B%20Dh199%2C395%20(Limited)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

Panipat Director Ashutosh Gowariker Produced Ashutosh Gowariker, Rohit Shelatkar, Reliance Entertainment Cast Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Mohnish Behl, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman Rating 3 /5 stars

Timeline 2012-2015 The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East May 2017 The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts September 2021 Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act October 2021 Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence December 2024 Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group May 2025 The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan July 2025 The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan August 2025 Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision October 2025 Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange November 2025 180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE

From exhibitions to the battlefield In 2016, the Shaded Dome was awarded with the 'De Vernufteling' people's choice award, an annual prize by the Dutch Association of Consulting Engineers and the Royal Netherlands Society of Engineers for the most innovative project by a Dutch engineering firm. It was assigned by the Dutch Ministry of Defence to modify the Shaded Dome to make it suitable for ballistic protection. Royal HaskoningDHV, one of the companies which designed the dome, is an independent international engineering and project management consultancy, leading the way in sustainable development and innovation. It is driving positive change through innovation and technology, helping use resources more efficiently. It aims to minimise the impact on the environment by leading by example in its projects in sustainable development and innovation, to become part of the solution to a more sustainable society now and into the future.

3%20Body%20Problem %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreators%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20David%20Benioff%2C%20D%20B%20Weiss%2C%20Alexander%20Woo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBenedict%20Wong%2C%20Jess%20Hong%2C%20Jovan%20Adepo%2C%20Eiza%20Gonzalez%2C%20John%20Bradley%2C%20Alex%20Sharp%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RESULTS Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision. Women’s bantamweight

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision. Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3. Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1. Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2. Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1. Welterweight

Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision. Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision. Super heavyweight

Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.

Mrs%20Chatterjee%20Vs%20Norway %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ashima%20Chibber%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rani%20Mukerji%2C%20Anirban%20Bhattacharya%20and%20Jim%20Sarbh%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Final results: Open men

Australia 94 (4) beat New Zealand 48 (0) Plate men

England 85 (3) beat India 81 (1) Open women

Australia 121 (4) beat South Africa 52 (0) Under 22 men

Australia 68 (2) beat New Zealand 66 (2) Under 22 women

Australia 92 (3) beat New Zealand 54 (1)

The biog Age: 59 From: Giza Governorate, Egypt Family: A daughter, two sons and wife Favourite tree: Ghaf Runner up favourite tree: Frankincense Favourite place on Sir Bani Yas Island: “I love all of Sir Bani Yas. Every spot of Sir Bani Yas, I love it.”

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

You might also like Flying squad of birds trained to pick up litter in Abu Dhabi parks

Packages which the US Secret Service said contained possible explosive devices were sent to: Former first lady Hillary Clinton

Former US president Barack Obama

Philanthropist and businessman George Soros

Former CIA director John Brennan at CNN's New York bureau

Former Attorney General Eric Holder (delivered to former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz)

California Congresswoman Maxine Waters (two devices)

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20OneOrder%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20March%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tamer%20Amer%20and%20Karim%20Maurice%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cairo%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E82%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Series%20A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The rules of the road keeping cyclists safe Cyclists must wear a helmet, arm and knee pads Have a white front-light and a back red-light on their bike They must place a number plate with reflective light to the back of the bike to alert road-users Avoid carrying weights that could cause the bike to lose balance They must cycle on designated lanes and areas and ride safe on pavements to avoid bumping into pedestrians