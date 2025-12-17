Dr Sultan Al Jaber looks to boost energy co-operation with Japan on visit

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, paid a visit to Tokyo on Monday and Tuesday.
Also Adnoc's managing director and group chief executive, Dr Al Jaber held bilateral meetings with senior officials in the Japanese government, as well as with business leaders in the country.
Alongside Shihab Ahmed Al Fahim, ambassador to Japan, he met Toshimitsu Motegi, the Japanese Foreign Minister, in talks to review co-operation between the two nations in various fields.
Dr Al Jaber also met Ryusei Akazawa, the Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, and the pair discussed energy, industry and advanced technology, state news agency Wam reported.
Progress in negotiations between the UAE and Japan to reach a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement were also discussed.
Dr Al Jaber met representatives of the Japan Co-operation Centre for the Middle East and chief executives of several Japanese companies, including: Cosmo Energy group, which works in oil refinement; Inpex, which specialises in exploration and production activities; Jera, which operates in electricity, liquefied natural gas, hydrogen and ammonia; Mitsui, a trading and investment company; and Mizuho Financial Group.
Trade between the UAE and Japan amounted to $49.6 billion in 2024. The Emirates is Japan’s number-one trading partner in the Arab world and seventh globally. Japan, meanwhile, is the UAE’s ninth-largest trading partner worldwide.
