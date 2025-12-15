Emirates airline to deliver aid to flood-hit Sri Lanka on passenger flights

Emirates airline is to use passenger flights to deliver urgent aid to Sri Lanka for the next two weeks, under a partnership with Dubai Humanitarian.
Emirates will provide more than 100 tonnes of cargo space free of charge across its daily flights to the stricken island nation, enabling Dubai Humanitarian to deliver crucial supplies to areas hit hard by a deadly tropical storm last month.
More than 600 people were killed when Cyclone Ditwah struck the country, causing flooding and landslides. More than two million people have been affected by the disaster, with thousands still living in temporary shelters after flooding damaged homes, infrastructure and essential services.
“Emirates is deeply connected and committed to Sri Lanka and so, in co-ordination with Dubai Humanitarian, we are mobilising our infrastructure and operations to extend essential support to the communities impacted by Cyclone Ditwah," said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group. "Dubai Humanitarian is the largest humanitarian hub in the world and we will work closely with them to facilitate the movement of urgent supplies."
Mohammed Al Shaibani, chairman of Dubai Humanitarian, thanked the airline for its support and for helping the group respond to the flooding in Sri Lanka.
Dubai Humanitarian is the largest humanitarian hub in the world, bringing together more than 80 humanitarian organisations and companies to streamline relief efforts.
Emirates and Dubai Humanitarian have collaborated on several operations since agreeing to a partnership in 2020. That work has allowed hundreds of tonnes of critical aid to reach communities affected by natural disasters and other crises.
Latest support
The UAE government has sent more than 100 tonnes of aid to Sri Lanka in recent weeks. Its eighth aid plane arrived last Tuesday in the capital Colombo, carrying 1,080 food parcels.
The humanitarian operation, directed by President Sheikh Mohamed, has also drawn strong community support. Sri Lankans in the Emirates, some of whom travelled home during the Eid Al Etihad holiday, have formed volunteer groups to send food and clothes to remote areas of their homeland.