Emirates is to provide more than 100 tonnes of cargo space free of charge across daily flights to Sri Lanka. Photo: Wam
Emirates is to provide more than 100 tonnes of cargo space free of charge across daily flights to Sri Lanka. Photo: Wam
Emirates is to provide more than 100 tonnes of cargo space free of charge across daily flights to Sri Lanka. Photo: Wam
Emirates is to provide more than 100 tonnes of cargo space free of charge across daily flights to Sri Lanka. Photo: Wam

News

UAE

Emirates airline to deliver aid to flood-hit Sri Lanka on passenger flights

Carrier has joined forces with Dubai Humanitarian to provide urgent supplies to nation devastated by Cyclone Ditwah

The National

December 15, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Emirates airline is to use passenger flights to deliver urgent aid to Sri Lanka for the next two weeks, under a partnership with Dubai Humanitarian.

Emirates will provide more than 100 tonnes of cargo space free of charge across its daily flights to the stricken island nation, enabling Dubai Humanitarian to deliver crucial supplies to areas hit hard by a deadly tropical storm last month.

More than 600 people were killed when Cyclone Ditwah struck the country, causing flooding and landslides. More than two million people have been affected by the disaster, with thousands still living in temporary shelters after flooding damaged homes, infrastructure and essential services.

“Emirates is deeply connected and committed to Sri Lanka and so, in co-ordination with Dubai Humanitarian, we are mobilising our infrastructure and operations to extend essential support to the communities impacted by Cyclone Ditwah," said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group. "Dubai Humanitarian is the largest humanitarian hub in the world and we will work closely with them to facilitate the movement of urgent supplies."

Mohammed Al Shaibani, chairman of Dubai Humanitarian, thanked the airline for its support and for helping the group respond to the flooding in Sri Lanka.

Dubai Humanitarian is the largest humanitarian hub in the world, bringing together more than 80 humanitarian organisations and companies to streamline relief efforts.

Emirates and Dubai Humanitarian have collaborated on several operations since agreeing to a partnership in 2020. That work has allowed hundreds of tonnes of critical aid to reach communities affected by natural disasters and other crises.

Latest support

The aftermath of flash floods and landslides in Nuwara Eliya, one of the largest tea plantation districts in central Sri Lanka, where more than 80 people have died. Across the country more than 490 people have been killed after Cyclone Ditwah struck. Several of the dead had been parishioners of Sri Lankan priest Father Roy Nayagam, who now works in the UAE. Photo: Fr Roy Nayagam
The aftermath of flash floods and landslides in Nuwara Eliya, one of the largest tea plantation districts in central Sri Lanka, where more than 80 people have died. Across the country more than 490 people have been killed after Cyclone Ditwah struck. Several of the dead had been parishioners of Sri Lankan priest Father Roy Nayagam, who now works in the UAE. Photo: Fr Roy Nayagam
Parishioner Nickolas Raj, pictured with the priest, and his wife and father were swept away when flash floods flattened their home in Nuwara Eliya. Photo: Fr Roy Nayagam
Parishioner Nickolas Raj, pictured with the priest, and his wife and father were swept away when flash floods flattened their home in Nuwara Eliya. Photo: Fr Roy Nayagam
Mr Raj and his wife. Their two-year-old daughter survived. Photo: Fr Roy Nayagam
Mr Raj and his wife. Their two-year-old daughter survived. Photo: Fr Roy Nayagam
An orphan being cared by relatives in Nuwara Eliya. Photo: Fr Roy Nayagam
An orphan being cared by relatives in Nuwara Eliya. Photo: Fr Roy Nayagam
Relatives mourn at the graves of those who died in flash floods and landslides across Nuwara Eliya district. Photo: Fr Roy Nayagam
Relatives mourn at the graves of those who died in flash floods and landslides across Nuwara Eliya district. Photo: Fr Roy Nayagam
Devastation in Kandy, the hometown of Jeyaraj Baskaran, a Dubai resident, in one of the districts in Sri Lanka hardest hit by the cyclone. Photo: Jeyaraj Baskaran
Devastation in Kandy, the hometown of Jeyaraj Baskaran, a Dubai resident, in one of the districts in Sri Lanka hardest hit by the cyclone. Photo: Jeyaraj Baskaran
Roads, railways and infrastructure have collapsed in the floods and landslides. Photo: Jeyaraj Baskaran
Roads, railways and infrastructure have collapsed in the floods and landslides. Photo: Jeyaraj Baskaran
Volunteers delivering food and water supplies to survivors. Photo: Jeyaraj Baskaran
Volunteers delivering food and water supplies to survivors. Photo: Jeyaraj Baskaran
Uprooted trees and damaged buildings following a landslide in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah in Gampola town, Kandy district. AFP
Uprooted trees and damaged buildings following a landslide in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah in Gampola town, Kandy district. AFP
A wrecked house following landslides in Hadabima village near Sarasavigama, in Kandy district. AFP
A wrecked house following landslides in Hadabima village near Sarasavigama, in Kandy district. AFP

The UAE government has sent more than 100 tonnes of aid to Sri Lanka in recent weeks. Its eighth aid plane arrived last Tuesday in the capital Colombo, carrying 1,080 food parcels.

The humanitarian operation, directed by President Sheikh Mohamed, has also drawn strong community support. Sri Lankans in the Emirates, some of whom travelled home during the Eid Al Etihad holiday, have formed volunteer groups to send food and clothes to remote areas of their homeland.

Test

Director: S Sashikanth

Cast: Nayanthara, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, R Madhavan

Star rating: 2/5

MEDIEVIL%20(1998)
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20SCE%20Studio%20Cambridge%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sony%20Computer%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%2C%20PlayStation%204%20and%205%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Zimbabwe v UAE, ODI series

All matches at the Harare Sports Club

  • 1st ODI, Wednesday, April 10
  • 2nd ODI, Friday, April 12
  • 3rd ODI, Sunday, April 14
  • 4th ODI, Sunday, April 16

Squads:

  • UAE: Mohammed Naveed (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Ghulam Shabber, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed
  • Zimbabwe: Peter Moor (captain), Solomon Mire, Brian Chari, Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Timycen Maruma, Sikandar Raza, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu, Craig Ervine, Brandon Mavuta, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tony Munyonga, Elton Chigumbura
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Floward%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbdulaziz%20Al%20Loughani%20and%20Mohamed%20Al%20Arifi%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EE-commerce%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbout%20%24200%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAljazira%20Capital%2C%20Rainwater%20Partners%2C%20STV%20and%20Impact46%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C200%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Electric scooters: some rules to remember
  • Riders must be 14-years-old or over
  • Wear a protective helmet
  • Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)
  • Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians
  • Solo riders only, no passengers allowed
  • Do not drive outside designated lanes
Company%20profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fasset%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2019%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mohammad%20Raafi%20Hossain%2C%20Daniel%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%242.45%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2086%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Pre-series%20B%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Investcorp%2C%20Liberty%20City%20Ventures%2C%20Fatima%20Gobi%20Ventures%2C%20Primal%20Capital%2C%20Wealthwell%20Ventures%2C%20FHS%20Capital%2C%20VN2%20Capital%2C%20local%20family%20offices%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
THE SPECS

Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine 

Power: 420kW

Torque: 780Nm

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Price: From Dh1,350,000

On sale: Available for preorder now

The biog

DOB: 25/12/92
Marital status: Single
Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi
Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing
Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

What can victims do?

Always use only regulated platforms

Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion

Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs)

Report to local authorities

Warn others to prevent further harm

Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

Our legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

The Birkin bag is made by Hermès. 
It is named after actress and singer Jane Birkin
Noone from Hermès will go on record to say how much a new Birkin costs, how long one would have to wait to get one, and how many bags are actually made each year.

While you're here
BRIEF SCORES:

Toss: Nepal, chose to field

UAE 153-6: Shaiman (59), Usman (30); Regmi 2-23

Nepal 132-7: Jora 53 not out; Zahoor 2-17

Result: UAE won by 21 runs

Series: UAE lead 1-0

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said.

Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth.

Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban.

Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients.

“We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added.

Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others.

From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth.

Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation.

BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent.

Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG.

Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban.

“Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban.

Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure.

“What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said.

“In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.”

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

While you're here
While you're here
'Dark Waters'

Directed by: Todd Haynes

Starring: Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, William Jackson Harper 

Rating: ****

UK’s AI plan
  • AI ambassadors such as MIT economist Simon Johnson, Monzo cofounder Tom Blomfield and Google DeepMind’s Raia Hadsell
  • £10bn AI growth zone in South Wales to create 5,000 jobs
  • £100m of government support for startups building AI hardware products
  • £250m to train new AI models
HAJJAN
%3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Abu%20Bakr%20Shawky%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3EStarring%3A%20Omar%20Alatawi%2C%20Tulin%20Essam%2C%20Ibrahim%20Al-Hasawi%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Opening Rugby Championship fixtures:Games can be watched on OSN Sports
Saturday: Australia v New Zealand, Sydney, 1pm (UAE)
Sunday: South Africa v Argentina, Port Elizabeth, 11pm (UAE)

GIANT REVIEW

Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan

Director: Athale

Rating: 4/5

Updated: December 15, 2025, 9:25 AM