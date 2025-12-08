Global leaders announce $1.9bn pledge in Abu Dhabi in push to eradicate polio

Leaders, philanthropists and health partners in Abu Dhabi on Monday pledged $1.9 billion to help bring the total eradication of polio closer to reality, in what would be a “historic win for humanity”.

It is hoped the move will help protect at least 370 million children from polio every year. It also aims to bolster health systems to prevent youngsters from suffering from other preventable diseases.

The major public health pledge was made at the Investing in Humanity event at Abu Dhabi Finance Week. It was hosted by the UAE's Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity in partnership with the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), a public-private partnership dedicated to ending polio worldwide.

The total amount includes about $1.2 billion in new funds that will reduce the resource gap for the GPEI's 2022 to 2029 strategy to $440 million.

The event was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Vice Chairman of the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, Pakistan's Minister for Planning and Development, Bill Gates, chairman of the Gates Foundation, and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organisation, alongside leaders from governments, multilateral institutions and the private sector.

Wiping out debilitating disease

"We are on the cusp of eradicating polio and securing a historic win for humanity,” Dr Tedros said. “But we need all countries, partners and donors to step up now to get the job done. The new support pledged in Abu Dhabi will be instrumental in helping the GPEI reach all children in the final endemic countries and stop variant polio outbreaks around the world."

Polio – a contagious disease for which there is no cure – once affected more than 125 countries around the world and paralysed 1,000 children a day. But the disease has been confronted globally and cases of polio have dropped by 99.9 per cent.

To mark World Polio Day on October 24, global experts said polio eradication remained on track, despite international aid cuts, renewed conflict and economic pressure, but the threat had not disappeared. Wild poliovirus is endemic in only two countries – Afghanistan and Pakistan – but outbreaks still threaten children in there and around the world. Polio resurfaced in 2024 in Gaza and left a 10-month-old child paralysed, marking the first reported case in the enclave in 25 years. Safe and effective vaccines remain the best defence against polio.

Pledges on Monday included $1.2 billion from the Gates Foundation; $140 million from the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity; $450 million from Rotary International; $100 million from Bloomberg Philanthropies; $154 million from Pakistan; $62 million from Germany; $46 million from the US; $6 million from Japan; $4 million from the Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America; and $3 million from Luxembourg.

Global health quest

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed is a leader in polio eradication, committing $525 million since 2011 and bringing global resources and attention to the cause.

The Emirates Polio Campaign has distributed more than 850 million vaccine doses to children across Pakistan since 2014.

“Today's pledges demonstrate our shared determination to end polio and protect every child from this preventable disease,” said Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed, chairwoman of the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity. “Decades of progress has proved that a polio-free world is within our reach when we act together. Under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we are proud to stand with countries, donors and partners as we work hand-in-hand to achieve it.”

Success in the venture would make polio only the second human disease to be wiped out – after smallpox, which was declared eradicated in 1980 – and could save the world more than $33 billion by 2100.

“The fight to end polio shows what is possible when the world invests together in a shared goal. We're 99.9 per cent of the way there – but the last stretch demands the same determination that got us this far,” Mr Gates said. “This renewed funding will help us cross the finish line and strengthen the systems that protect children from this terrible disease for good.”

Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and the WHO's global ambassador for noncommunicable diseases and injuries, said a “monumental achievement” to eradicate polio was now within striking distance. “This new $100 million in support for the Global Polio Eradication Initiative and our partners around the world will help us get there – and help spare more people from the terrible effects of this disease," he added.

While huge progress has been made globally, wild polio has paralysed 39 children in Pakistan and Afghanistan this year while outbreaks of variant poliovirus continue in 18 countries.

Unicef executive director Catherine Russell said the pledges in Abu Dhabi would help health workers to reach children in countries affected by conflict and turmoil, where access to vaccines can be limited. “Unicef is committed to play our part in eradicating polio once and for all," she added.

Dr Sania Nishtar, chief executive of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, said decades of global co-operation, including the convening power of the UAE, helped to bring the world closer than ever before to ending polio. “As we continue to work innovatively towards this shared goal, this new funding gives us renewed confidence that one day soon we can achieve a polio-free future for all children,” she said.

The pledging event on Monday, meanwhile, is the third hosted by Abu Dhabi. Events in 2013 and 2019 raised $6.6 billion for GPEI’s work to eradicate polio.