Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity to host pledging event to raise funds to fight polio

A leading UAE philanthropic organisation will host an event in December to raise funds for the battle against polio.
The Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity will host the event in Abu Dhabi on December 8 to support the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, a coalition of countries and partners dedicated to erasing the disease worldwide, reported state news agency Wam.
The “pledging moment” will bring together nations, donors, philanthropists and global health partners to secure crucial new investment for the initiative.
The fundraiser was announced by Mohamed Abushahab, the UAE's Permanent Representative to the UN, at an event co-hosted by Unicef and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in New York to mark World Polio Day on Friday.
“The UAE is committed to ensuring people everywhere have the opportunity to lead healthy, productive lives,” Mr Abushahab said.
“The forthcoming pledging moment reflects our belief in the power of collective action to eradicate polio once and for all and to contribute to a healthier, more resilient world.”
The “pledging moment” will be the third such event, following those in 2013 and 2019 which together raised $6.6 billion.
“Decades of global partnership have brought us closer than ever before to ending polio,” said Dr Shamma Al Mazrouei, acting director general of the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity. “With sustained funding, collaboration and political leadership, we can achieve a polio-free future and protect children everywhere from this preventable disease.”
The pledging event will be held before Goalkeepers Abu Dhabi, also on December 8, which is co-hosted by the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity and the Gates Foundation.
