Tributes paid to Frank Gehry, designer of Guggenheim museums in Bilbao and Abu Dhabi

Tributes have been paid to visionary architect Frank Gehry, designer of some of the world’s most distinctive buildings, who died on Friday at age 96.

His most notable works include the highly anticipated Guggenheim Abu Dhabi museum, the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain, and Paris's La Fondation Louis Vuitton museum.

The Canadian-born American architect was known for his experimental and unconventional designs. And this is hugely evident in the design for the Abu Dhabi museum, with its series of striking cones.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi with architect Frank Gehry, second right, at the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi museum site on Saadiyat Island, in 2021. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney extended his “deepest condolences” to Mr Gehry's family and the “many admirers of his work”.

“His unmistakable vision lives on in iconic buildings around the world,” he said.

Dr Mariet Westermann, director and chief executive of the Solomon R Guggenheim Museum and Foundation, paid tribute.

“The Guggenheim community mourns the loss of Frank Gehry, whose visionary architecture reshaped our institution and changed cities around the world,” she wrote on Instagram.

“From Bilbao to Abu Dhabi, Frank's genius magnified the Guggenheim's mission and showed why museum architecture matters. His buildings paid profound homage to Frank Lloyd Wright's foundational vision for the Guggenheim-architectural distinction in service of, art, artists and visitors of all stripes,” she said.

“Our decades-long collaboration with Frank and Gehry Partners was built on friendship, shared values and an unwavering belief in art's power to transform lives. Frank's legacy will inspire generations to come. We are so grateful.”

Bilbao's Guggenheim Museum said it would “be forever grateful” and “his spirit and legacy will always remain connected to Bilbao”.

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, first announced in 2006, is nearing completion on Saadiyat Island. It is surrounded by other landmark institutions in the Saadiyat Cultural District, such as Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Natural History Museum and Zayed National Museum.

During the 2022 Culture Summit Abu Dhabi, Mr Gehry spoke about the design, with The National reporting at the time on how it was the structures of minarets and domes that captivated him the most.

“I understood that the same form multiplied was something that was part of the language of the architecture of the region,” he said.

The Abu Dhabi museum will feature nine cone-shaped structures, which aim to be spaces for commissions and acquisitions.

“The cones will have amazing commissions,” Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism, previously said. “You will have galleries that will continuously have rotating artists. You will have spaces where we marry live performances with art.

“Frank Gehry has worked with us in creating a beautiful architectural feat.”

Mr Gehry, born in Toronto in 1929, enjoyed one of his first successes by rebuilding his own Santa Monica – a pink traditional Dutch colonial house – with chain-link fencing and corrugated aluminium.

He won the prestigious Pritzker Prize in 1989 and was an early and avid user of computer software that allowed him to stretch the boundaries of architecture.

But it was the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, completed in 1997, that propelled him to stardom.

Not only did the design make Mr Gehry famous, it also played a role in rejuvenating the city.

And it led other cities to try to replicate its success, in what has become known as the “Bilbao effect”.

Aside from buildings, he also dabbled in furniture, watch and jewellery design and even a hat for singer Lady Gaga.

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

The Bio Ram Buxani earned a salary of 125 rupees per month in 1959 Indian currency was then legal tender in the Trucial States. He received the wages plus food, accommodation, a haircut and cinema ticket twice a month and actuals for shaving and laundry expenses Buxani followed in his father’s footsteps when he applied for a job overseas His father Jivat Ram worked in general merchandize store in Gibraltar and the Canary Islands in the early 1930s Buxani grew the UAE business over several sectors from retail to financial services but is attached to the original textile business He talks in detail about natural fibres, the texture of cloth, mirrorwork and embroidery Buxani lives by a simple philosophy – do good to all

Profile Box Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Mohammed Toraif Based: Manama, Bahrain Sector: Sales, Technology, Conservation Size: (employees/revenue) 4/ 5,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($100,000) Investors: Two first-round investors including, 500 Startups, Fawaz Al Gosaibi Holding (Saudi Arabia)

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Vault%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBilal%20Abou-Diab%20and%20Sami%20Abdul%20Hadi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELicensed%20by%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Global%20Market%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EInvestment%20and%20wealth%20advisory%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%241%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOutliers%20VC%20and%20angel%20investors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E14%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company Profile Company name: NutriCal Started: 2019 Founder: Soniya Ashar Based: Dubai Industry: Food Technology Initial investment: Self-funded undisclosed amount Future plan: Looking to raise fresh capital and expand in Saudi Arabia Total Clients: Over 50

Tu%20Jhoothi%20Main%20Makkaar%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELuv%20Ranjan%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERanbir%20Kapoor%2C%20Shraddha%20Kapoor%2C%20Anubhav%20Singh%20Bassi%20and%20Dimple%20Kapadia%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Wicked: For Good Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater Rating: 4/5

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Starring: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar Director: Neeraj Pandey Rating: 2.5/5

FIXTURES All times UAE ( 4 GMT) Friday

Saint-Etienne v Montpellier (10.45pm) Saturday

Monaco v Caen (7pm)

Amiens v Bordeaux (10pm)

Angers v Toulouse (10pm)

Metz v Dijon (10pm)

Nantes v Guingamp (10pm)

Rennes v Lille (10pm) Sunday

Nice v Strasbourg (5pm)

Troyes v Lyon (7pm)

Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain (11pm)

Aayan%E2%80%99s%20records %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EYoungest%20UAE%20men%E2%80%99s%20cricketer%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EWhen%20he%20debuted%20against%20Bangladesh%20aged%2016%20years%20and%20314%20days%2C%20he%20became%20the%20youngest%20ever%20to%20play%20for%20the%20men%E2%80%99s%20senior%20team.%20He%20broke%20the%20record%20set%20by%20his%20World%20Cup%20squad-mate%2C%20Alishan%20Sharafu%2C%20of%2017%20years%20and%2044%20days.%3Cbr%3E%20%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EYoungest%20wicket-taker%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EAfter%20taking%20the%20wicket%20of%20Bangladesh%E2%80%99s%20Litton%20Das%20on%20debut%20in%20Dubai%2C%20Aayan%20became%20the%20youngest%20male%20cricketer%20to%20take%20a%20wicket%20against%20a%20Full%20Member%20nation%20in%20a%20T20%20international.%3Cbr%3E%20%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EYoungest%20in%20T20%20World%20Cup%20history%3F%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EAayan%20does%20not%20turn%2017%20until%20November%2015%20%E2%80%93%20which%20is%20two%20days%20after%20the%20T20%20World%20Cup%20final%20at%20the%20MCG.%20If%20he%20does%20play%20in%20the%20competition%2C%20he%20will%20be%20its%20youngest%20ever%20player.%20Pakistan%E2%80%99s%20Mohammed%20Amir%2C%20who%20was%2017%20years%20and%2055%20days%20when%20he%20played%20in%202009%2C%20currently%20holds%20the%20record.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Godzilla%20x%20Kong%3A%20The%20New%20Empire %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAdam%20Wingard%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBrian%20Tyree%20Henry%2C%20Rebecca%20Hall%2C%20Dan%20Stevens%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A