Guggenheim Abu Dhabi curator to lead National Pavilion UAE at Venice Art Biennale 2026

“I look forward to contributing my experience to a project that reflects the UAE’s vibrant artistic landscape,” Kattan said.

Her previous roles include associate curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago and curator at NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery.

The 2026 biennale’s theme is In Minor Keys, chosen by Koyo Kouoh.

Bana Kattan has been appointed curator for the National Pavilion UAE at the 2026 Venice Art Biennale.

Bana Kattan, curator and associate head of exhibitions at Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, will lead the National Pavilion UAE’s participation at the 2026 Venice Art Biennale.

Kattan was appointed by a committee of prominent figures in the UAE’s creative sector, including representatives from the government, museums and universities.

Details of the country's exhibition are yet to be revealed, but it will likely respond to the biennale’s title In Minor Keys, chosen by late Cameroonian-Swiss art curator Koyo Kouoh. The biennale will run from May 9 to November 22 next year.

Born and raised in the UAE, Kattan has seen the growth of the country’s arts scene first-hand and has strong links to its cultural landscape. Her work reflects on historical and sociopolitical topics while drawing connections between emerging and established artists, linking practices across generations, disciplines and media.

Last year, the National Pavilion UAE presented works by Emirati artist Abdullah Al Saadi, pictured, in Venice. The exhibition, titled Sites of Memory, Sites of Amnesia, was curated by Tarek Abou El Fetouh. Photo: The National Pavilion UAE

“It is an honour to be appointed curator of the National Pavilion UAE for the Biennale Arte 2026,” Kattan said.

“Having worked extensively in the region and alongside a wide range of multigenerational and transdisciplinary artists from the Arab world, I look forward to contributing my experience to a project that reflects the UAE’s vibrant artistic landscape while engaging with broader histories, complexities and conversations.”

This approach is evident in her work as associate curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, a role she had prior to joining Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. In Chicago, she presented exhibitions that featured works by multigenerational artists including British-Palestinian Mona Hatoum in 2023, Iranian-Canadian Maryam Taghavi in 2024 and Iraqi-American Wafaa Bilal in 2025.

Kattan has also curated exhibitions at NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery, including Permanent Temporariness in 2018. The research-driven exhibition featured work by architects Sandi Hilal and Alessandro Petti, and explored themes of displacement as well as the refugee experience.

At the NYUAD Art Gallery, she also curated But We Cannot See Them: Tracing a UAE Art Community, 1988–2008. The 2017 exhibition showcased a group of pioneering Emirati artists and the interrelated nature of their practices and community.

The UAE Minister of Culture Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi said Kattan’s deep connection to the UAE “will bring forward perspectives that resonate both locally and internationally. Through this exhibition, the pavilion continues to affirm the UAE’s role as a centre for creativity and cultural dialogue,” he said.

Need to know Unlike other mobile wallets and payment apps, a unique feature of eWallet is that there is no need to have a bank account, credit or debit card to do digital payments. Customers only need a valid Emirates ID and a working UAE mobile number to register for eWallet account.

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EQureos%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EUAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E33%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESoftware%20and%20technology%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%243%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UAE tour of Zimbabwe All matches in Bulawayo

Friday, Sept 26 – UAE won by 36 runs

Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI

Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI

Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI

Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I

Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Bib%20Gourmand%20restaurants %3Cp%3EAl%20Khayma%0D%3Cbr%3EBait%20Maryam%0D%3Cbr%3EBrasserie%20Boulud%0D%3Cbr%3EFi'lia%0D%3Cbr%3Efolly%0D%3Cbr%3EGoldfish%0D%3Cbr%3EIbn%20AlBahr%0D%3Cbr%3EIndya%20by%20Vineet%0D%3Cbr%3EKinoya%0D%3Cbr%3ENinive%0D%3Cbr%3EOrfali%20Bros%0D%3Cbr%3EReif%20Japanese%20Kushiyaki%0D%3Cbr%3EShabestan%0D%3Cbr%3ETeible%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20WallyGPT%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2014%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESaeid%20and%20Sami%20Hejazi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20raised%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%247.1%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2020%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%20round%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Long read Mageed Yahia, director of WFP in UAE: Coronavirus knows no borders, and neither should the response

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Profile box Company name: baraka

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: 4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

if you go The flights Etihad, Emirates and Singapore Airlines fly direct from the UAE to Singapore from Dh2,265 return including taxes. The flight takes about 7 hours. The hotel Rooms at the M Social Singapore cost from SG $179 (Dh488) per night including taxes. The tour Makan Makan Walking group tours costs from SG $90 (Dh245) per person for about three hours. Tailor-made tours can be arranged. For details go to www.woknstroll.com.sg

THE SIXTH SENSE Starring: Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, Hayley Joel Osment Director: M. Night Shyamalan Rating: 5/5

FIXTURES Fixtures for Round 15 (all times UAE) Friday

Inter Milan v AS Roma (11.45pm)

Saturday

Atalanta v Verona (6pm)

Udinese v Napoli (9pm)

Lazio v Juventus (11.45pm)

Sunday

Lecce v Genoa (3.30pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (6pm)

SPAL v Brescia (6pm)

Torino v Fiorentina (6pm)

Sampdoria v Parma (9pm)

Bologna v AC Milan (11.45pm)

Global Fungi Facts • Scientists estimate there could be as many as 3 million fungal species globally

• Only about 160,000 have been officially described leaving around 90% undiscovered

• Fungi account for roughly 90% of Earth's unknown biodiversity

• Forest fungi help tackle climate change, absorbing up to 36% of global fossil fuel emissions annually and storing around 5 billion tonnes of carbon in the planet's topsoil

Yuki Means Happiness

Alison Jean Lester

John Murray