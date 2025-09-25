Podcasts Newsletters Follow us App Video
Visitors admiring the exhibition at Vantage Point Sharjah 2023. Leslie Pableo for The National
Visitors admiring the exhibition at Vantage Point Sharjah 2023. Leslie Pableo for The National
Visitors admiring the exhibition at Vantage Point Sharjah 2023. Leslie Pableo for The National
Visitors admiring the exhibition at Vantage Point Sharjah 2023. Leslie Pableo for The National

Culture

Art & Design

UAE art grants and open calls, from Vantage Point Sharjah to Abu Dhabi's 421

Whether you are a researcher, curator, artist or architect, here are a few to explore

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

September 25, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Grants are the bedrock for new voices in art.

In a regional context, they have been pivotal to nurturing works that challenge West-centric perspectives, whether delving into overlooked pockets of history or supporting works that reframe cultural narratives.

The UAE has several open calls and grants designed with this mission in mind. Whether you are a researcher, curator, artist or architect, here are a few to explore.

National Pavilion UAE at the 2027 Venice Biennale

Pressure Cooker is the pavilion's presentation at this year's biennale. The project, curated by Azza Aboualam, presents several greenhouse assemblies within the exhibition space. Photo: National Pavilion UAE
Pressure Cooker is the pavilion's presentation at this year's biennale. The project, curated by Azza Aboualam, presents several greenhouse assemblies within the exhibition space. Photo: National Pavilion UAE

The National Pavilion UAE has opened an international call for proposals to curate the UAE’s participation in the 2027 Venice Architecture Biennale.

Architects, artists, designers, historians and researchers who have professional or academic ties to the UAE or the broader region are invited to submit concepts that highlight unexplored aspects within the UAE’s architectural landscapes.

The pavilion is accepting both individual and group proposals. Teams applying should have at least one member living in the UAE.

Deadline: September 30

Artist Residency at The Arts Club Dubai

The Brasserie Members Lounge at The Arts Club Dubai. Photo: The Arts Club Dubai
The Brasserie Members Lounge at The Arts Club Dubai. Photo: The Arts Club Dubai

The Arts Club is launching an Artist Residency Programme, giving two artists the chance to develop new works.

The residency is open to emerging artists living in the UAE who work on any medium on canvas. The theme of the open call is Singular Focus. It advocates for clarity and depth, a focus that comes as a counterpoint to the overstimulation and hyper-immersion that defines the contemporary world.

Selected artists will receive Dh20,000 in support across three instalments. The residency will culminate in an exhibition at The Arts Club Dubai. One of the selected artworks may even become part of the organisation’s permanent collection, with the artist receiving $10,000.

The rest of the works will be auctioned at the club, with all the proceeds going to the artists. The residency will also offer mentorship and professional support from its committee members.

Deadline: October 10

d3 Awards

A new prize launched by the Dubai Design District, the d3 Awards aim to recognise emerging talent in architecture from the Mena region.

The awards will recognise innovative design solutions, material investigation and human-centred projects. The inaugural prize is accepting architectural design proposals, including for interior and exterior spaces.

Applicants must be a graduating design student in their final year or a designer within the first five years of their practice. They should also be a resident or citizen of the Mena region. The awards are accepting applications from individuals as well as from groups of up to four.

The winner of the prize, who will receive Dh100,000, will be revealed during Dubai Design Week, taking place between November 4 and 9.

Deadline: October 17

421 Exhibition Proposals

Abu Dhabi arts and design centre Warehouse421. Photo: Warehouse421
Abu Dhabi arts and design centre Warehouse421. Photo: Warehouse421

The independent Abu Dhabi-based platform 421 is inviting curators and curatorial teams to submit proposals for an exhibition that will be presented in the Winter/Spring of 2027.

The open call invites proposals that critically engage with contemporary artistic practices from the UAE and Arabic-speaking geographies, including those in the diaspora.

Selected curators will receive a fee, full production support, as well as assistance with marketing and promotion. Though experimentation is encouraged, significant architectural changes to the space are discouraged, unless they are a vital part of the curatorial concept.

Deadline: October 20

Vantage Point Sharjah

Sharjah Art Foundation launched Vantage Point Sharjah in 2013. Leslie Pableo for The National
Sharjah Art Foundation launched Vantage Point Sharjah in 2013. Leslie Pableo for The National

Since it began in 2013, Vantage Point Sharjah has evolved from an event exclusively dedicated to photographers living in the UAE to a global platform, with a specific focus on voices from the Global South.

An initiative of the Sharjah Art Foundation, the exhibition is marking a new chapter in its 13th year. It will be presented at the Photography Gallery in Sharjah’s Al Manakh.

Vantage Point Sharjah is now inviting photographers to apply for its 2026 run, which will be held in July.

The event is also offering, for the first time, production support for artists to create a new body of work. Four photographers will be selected as part of the initiative, receiving a production fee of Dh40,000 to develop a photographic series that will be unveiled at the exhibition.

Deadline: October 31

Gulf Capital – Admaf Creativity Award and Visual Arts Award

Abdullah Alneyadi was the recipient of last year's Gulf Capital -Visual Arts Award for his installation Eternal Gateways. Photo: Admaf
Abdullah Alneyadi was the recipient of last year's Gulf Capital -Visual Arts Award for his installation Eternal Gateways. Photo: Admaf

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation, these two awards are dedicated to supporting emerging talents in various artistic fields.

The Creativity Award focuses on creatives in music, theatre, dance and spoken word. Applicants between 18 to 35 are invited to submit individually, if they are Emirati nationals, or in groups of up to five, provided the group has at least one Emirati member. Winners will receive Dh20,000, with their work featured at the 2026 Abu Dhabi Festival.

The Visual Arts Award, meanwhile, is catered to those who work in film, video, animation, photography, painting, sculpture and installation. The award also accepts individual applicants by Emirati artists or in groups of up to four, with at least one of the members being Emirati. Winners will receive Dh10,000 and their work showcased at the Abu Dhabi Festival next year.

Deadline: November 8

Updated: September 25, 2025, 3:02 AM
