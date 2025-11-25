UAE Lottery to offer Dh100 million jackpot for final time on Saturday

The UAE Lottery is to offer its Dh100 million grand prize for the final time this weekend, before a revamp of its flagship Lucky Day draw.

Organisers made the surprise announcement on Tuesday, only weeks after the life-changing jackpot was won for the first time.

“Last call for Dh100 Million,” the UAE Lottery posted on social media. “This Saturday is your final chance to play for the UAE’s biggest Grand Prize.

“A new chapter of Lucky Day is coming on the 29th of November. Stay tuned and mark your calendars!”

The UAE Lottery has been contacted for further information.

Anilkumar Bolla, 29, who lives in Abu Dhabi, became Dh100 million richer in the October 18 lottery draw.

The IT worker, from the southern Indian state of Telangana, told The National he plans to invest in his own and his family's future and vowed to use his good fortune to help people in need.

While he aims to spend his windfall wisely, Mr Bolla plans to splash some cash on a sports car and a luxury holiday.

“I have a dream to buy a supercar and, for sure, I want to fulfil my dream first. I also want to celebrate this moment in a great resort or 7-star hotel and just enjoy this vibe for some time.

“Then I need to start planning this investment.”

Landmark lottery

The UAE's first authorised national lottery held its inaugural draw on December 14, with a Dh100 million prize up for grabs.

Tickets for the fortnightly draw cost Dh50, available on the UAE Lottery website, with the live draw broadcast on the operator's YouTube channel.

The Lucky Day lottery draw follows a calendar format. Players select six numbers from 31 in the Day section of the online draw card, and one number from 12 in the Month section. Players must register on the official lottery website to participate.

Lottery players who pick all seven numbers are in line for the top prize, while those who pick all six Day numbers scoop Dh1 million. Cash prizes range from Dh100 to Dh100 million.

