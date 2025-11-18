Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, meets Gerald Darmanin, the French Minister of Justice. Abu Dhabi Media Office
Sheikh Khaled meets French Justice Minister

Ways to strengthen bilateral relations discussed

November 18, 2025

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has held talks with Gerald Darmanin, the French Minister of Justice.

The discussions included ways to strengthen bilateral relations and opportunities to enhance co-operation and co-ordination, Abu Dhabi Media Office stated on Tuesday.

The two men also explored “expertise and knowledge” on matters around justice, the media office added.

An example of the co-operation between the nations was provided earlier this year when former Molodovan justice minister Vitalie Pirlog was arrested in the UAE and extradited to France, where he was charged with corruption.

Updated: November 18, 2025, 8:18 AM
