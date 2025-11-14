Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and US Secretary of State Rubio urge peace in phone call

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio underlined the need to secure peace in Sudan during a phone call on Friday.
They stressed the importance of implementing measures proposed by the UAE, US, Egypt and Saudi Arabia - collectively known as the Quad - to bring an end to a deadly civil conflict that has raged since April, 2023.
Discussions also centred on ways to ease the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, as a fragile ceasefire holds after two years of war.
Sheikh Abdullah praised US efforts to promote security and stability in the Middle East and to build towards a sustainable peace, state news agency Wam reported.
Sheikh Abdullah and Mr Rubio also reviewed ways to bolster strategic relations between their countries and to expand co-operation in key areas such as the economy, commercial and scientific fields and artificial intelligence.
