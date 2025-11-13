GCC visa: UAE and Bahrain to trial travel programme

The GCC has approved a travel visa designed to introduce seamless Schengen-style travel between member states.
The UAE and Bahrain are the two nations selected to trial the first phase of the project, the GCC said on its website.
GCC Secretary General Jasem Al Budaiwi announced the initiative during a meeting of interior ministers held in Kuwait City on Wednesday, confirming that the pilot phase would launch in December through air travel between the two countries.
If successful, the system would be expanded to all six GCC member states, he said.
Years in the making
Plans for a unified GCC visa were first approved in 2023 in a bid to streamline travel logistics across the bloc, inspired by the EU's Schengen system.
Assuming the pilot scheme is deemed a success, the system will extend to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar, making cross-Gulf travel almost as simple as domestic flights.
A unified electronic platform will see each country sharing information on travel-related violations and border records. This database will exchange information in real-time to help verify traveller safety.
Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorism on religious sites
The Muslim Council of Elders has strongly condemned the criminal attacks on religious sites in Britain.
It firmly rejected “acts of terrorism, which constitute a flagrant violation of the sanctity of houses of worship”.
“Attacking places of worship is a form of terrorism and extremism that threatens peace and stability within societies,” it said.
The council also warned against the rise of hate speech, racism, extremism and Islamophobia. It urged the international community to join efforts to promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence.
