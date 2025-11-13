GCC visa: UAE and Bahrain to trial travel programme

The GCC has approved a travel visa designed to introduce seamless Schengen-style travel between member states.

The UAE and Bahrain are the two nations selected to trial the first phase of the project, the GCC said on its website.

GCC Secretary General Jasem Al Budaiwi announced the initiative during a meeting of interior ministers held in Kuwait City on Wednesday, confirming that the pilot phase would launch in December through air travel between the two countries.

If successful, the system would be expanded to all six GCC member states, he said.

Years in the making

Plans for a unified GCC visa were first approved in 2023 in a bid to streamline travel logistics across the bloc, inspired by the EU's Schengen system.

Assuming the pilot scheme is deemed a success, the system will extend to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar, making cross-Gulf travel almost as simple as domestic flights.

A unified electronic platform will see each country sharing information on travel-related violations and border records. This database will exchange information in real-time to help verify traveller safety.

