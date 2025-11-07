International passenger sea ferry to link Bahrain and Qatar

A new sea ferry is set to carry international passengers between Bahrain and Qatar, a move aimed at attracting more visitors ahead of plans for a unified Gulf tourism visa.
The 70-minute ferry ride will connect Saadah Marina on Muharraq Island in Bahrain to Al Ruwais Port in Qatar, service operator Masar Group said in a statement on Friday.
"This strategic project ... paves the way for increased maritime travel, facilitating movement for citizens and residents, supporting tourism, and strengthening the social and cultural fabric," said Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications.
The ferry service is a "significant investment" in the maritime tourism sector and a boost to the country's economy, Sheikh Abdullah added.
The project is in line with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030 to diversify its revenue away from oil. The move also comes amid a push to establish rail links between the six states comprising the Gulf Co-operation Council to ease the transport of people and goods. The Gulf railway project, which is scheduled to be completed in 2030, is expected to facilitate trade, boost tourism and contribute to their national economic diversification agendas.
The sea ferry service also comes ahead of the pilot launch of the Unified GCC Tourist Visa, scheduled for this quarter, to test the system before a full roll-out. The visa programme is a Schengen-style initiative that will allow non-Gulf citizens the opportunity to visit any of the six countries in the region on one visa. It is also known as the GCC Grand Tours Visa.
Masar Group, a subsidiary of Bahrain's Mumtalakat Holding Company, said the Bahrain-Qatar ferry service was a "swift and convenient" alternative to travelling by land and air. Yousif Al Mana, chief executive of the Masar Group, said passengers could book ferry trips using an app.
It comes as Bahrain is also working to boost its air links to attract more international tourists and grow its position as an aviation and logistics hub. It aims to compete in a region already packed with established travel hubs in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Doha, while Saudi Arabia is investing heavily to develop its aviation infrastructure.
This week, Bahrain also signed an initial accord with AirAsia to set up a hub in the country. The Malaysian airline group's Capital A signed a letter of intent with Bahrain’s Transport Ministry.
