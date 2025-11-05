Life-saving ultrasound used for offshore treatment wins award at Adipec

Norway’s University of Stavanger has been awarded $1 million for pioneering innovative solutions that advance mental and physical health.
The Human Energy Health and Wellbeing Award was presented during a ceremony at Adipec 2025 by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, on Tuesday.
The winning initiative enables medics working in remote offshore environments to perform real-time ultrasound diagnostics under the supervision of onshore specialists.
The system allows medics to determine whether an injured or ill worker can be safely treated offshore or requires emergency evacuation, a process that can save critical time and lives.
'Safe and efficient'
“It’s safe and efficient to use ultrasound technology offshore when people are injured or have unexpected health issues,” Nina Hjertvikrem, head of quality and health technology at the university, told The National. “It helps determine whether they can be treated safely offshore or need to be evacuated.”
She explained that ultrasound scans, supported by digital connectivity, enable faster, data-backed decisions in isolated environments.
Giving an example, she said: “When someone offshore reports chest pain, for example, the nurse can use ultrasound to decide whether it’s indigestion or a serious heart condition. That precision allows faster, safer decisions about evacuation or treatment.”
Ms Hjertvikrem said the university plans to reinvest the prize money in training programmes that will allow nurses and medical teams to build ultrasound expertise.
“Most nurses aren’t trained to use ultrasound, so this will help them learn diagnostic imaging in isolated environments,” she said.
“Ultrasound is portable and efficient – it allows for more precise diagnosis and helps decide whether someone needs hospital care or can be treated on site. In places like offshore rigs or other remote areas, that can make all the difference.”
The university also aims to expand the programme across other sectors. “We’ll be widening participation, using ultrasound not only in the energy sector but also in other remote industries,” Ms Hjertvikrem said. “The technology is compact and adaptable, which makes them ideal for emergency environments.”
What is the award?
The Human Energy Award is being touted as first such initiative, established to honour organisations in the energy sector that place employee health and well-being at the heart of strategies.
The winner was picked by an independent international jury made up of experts in energy, health and well-being.
According to Steven Wines, chief executive of Prometheus Medical International, the award attracted more than 100 applications from around the world – including from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Turkey, Norway and the UK.
“The energy sector operates in austere and challenging environments,” he said. “It’s about preparing people to succeed – building resilience, awareness of mental health issues and ensuring there’s a structure of support.”
