Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed to attend major trade expo in China

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, will lead an Emirati delegation at a major trade event in China this week.

Sheikh Theyab will attend the China International Import Expo in Shanghai on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed, state news agency Wam reported.

The UAE is participating in the annual gathering, which runs from Wednesday to Monday, as guest country of honour.

The UAE team will seek to strengthen investment ties with China during the event, with a focus on partnerships in advanced technology, clean energy, food security and logistics.

It is the latest example of the UAE's commitment to deepening ties with China and other leading nations across Asia.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, last week represented the Emirates at the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) forum in Gyeongju, South Korea.

The 21-member Apec forum was established in 1989 and features China, Japan, South Korea, the US, Canada and Russia.

Sheikh Khaled delivered the UAE's address at the forum, in which he called for stronger international co-operation to achieve sustainable economic growth.

He spoke of the UAE's belief that an integrated global economic system is required to ensure stability and protect shared interests.

