Sheikh Theyab: young Arabs must be empowered to achieve their aspirations

Almost two thirds of young Arabs believe their best days lie ahead of them, according to this year's Arab Youth Survey.

Despite the challenges that much of the region faces, more than half of Arabs aged 18-25 believe they will have a better life than their parents.

On Wednesday, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, chairman of the Arab Youth Centre, said it was important to empower young people, who constitute the largest segment of the population in the Arab world, by improving the quality of education, creating promising job opportunities, and supporting their entrepreneurial spirit.

"We must all seize the level of optimism among Arab youth and their positive outlook for the coming days, and ensure the creation of enabling environments to achieve their aspirations and enrich their lives," he said.

"The results of the survey highlighted the need for unifying the efforts of various authorities and institutions in the region to join forces and work together to focus on the aspirations of the youth whose primary interests lie in the quality of education, job creation, and economic stability."

Sheikh Theyab referred to one of the main results of the survey, conducted by Asda'a BCW, which indicated that young Arabs, particularly those in the Gulf, were concerned about the loss of traditional values and would prefer to preserve their religious and cultural identity over creating a more globalised society. This, he said, reflected the significance of focusing on our rich heritage.

The survey showed that nearly two thirds of young Arabs named the UAE as the country they would prefer to live in, for the 11th consecutive year.

Sheikh Theyab said this result was a clear indication of the UAE's stature as a beacon of hope and progress in the Middle East.

On Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also welcomed the UAE's top ranking.

He highlighted the finding that more than half of those polled in the region said their country's economy was not going in the right direction, and that 45 per cent were trying to, or seriously considering, emigrating.

"The economy comes above everything else," he said on Twitter.