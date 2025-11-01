Dubai introduces paid parking zones in two districts as network expands

Dubai's public parking operator has opened parking zones in two business districts in the emirate as part of an expansion plan.

Parkin alerted motorists on Friday that tariffs are now in effect in both Dubai Studio City - a regional hub for film and television production which also has a growing residential community - and Dubai Outsource City, which serves as a commercial centre for outsourcing services.

Both areas are managed by Tecom Group, of which leading investment company Dubai Holdings is a majority stakeholder.

In August, Parkin announced plans to establish 29,600 new paid parking spaces in the city in partnership with Dubai Holdings, a government-owned conglomerate that includes major real estate developers Nakheel, Meydan and Dubai Properties.

Parkin will manage parking operations – including enforcement action – in a number of designated areas under the agreement.

The deal will more than double the number of paid parking spaces in privately developed communities operated by Parkin, reaching about 50,400.

Parkin said at the time there would be a phased introduction of the scheme. It did not give a specific start date but said it would have “a moderate impact on operational income from mid-third quarter 2025”.

What are new parking charges?

The parking charges in both Dubai Studio City and Dubai Outsource City, in operation from 8am to 10pm daily, are as follows.

Dh2 - 30 minute stay

Dh4 - 1 hour

Dh8 - 2 hours

Dh12 - 3 hours

Dh16 - 4 hours

Dh20 - 5 hours

Dh24 - 6 hours

Dh28 - 7 hours

Dh36 - 24 hours

What is Parkin?

Parkin was set up in January 2024 by the Dubai government to manage the emirate’s parking infrastructure.

Parkin manages more than 200,000 paid parking spaces across Dubai, including public parking and public multistorey car parks, as well as some privately owned parking spaces under long-term contracts.

In April, Parkin announced variable fees for parking in Dubai, including peak pricing for six of the 14 chargeable hours each day, from 8am to 10am and 4pm to 8pm. Sundays and public holidays are excluded.

The company's other revenue streams include the enforcement and issuance of seasonal permits, parking reservations and other commercial activities.

Its revenue jumped by nearly a third in February because of a major increase in the number of fines issued in the final three months of 2024.

Parkin said it imposed about 509,000 fines in the final quarter of 2024, up 60 per cent on the 317,400 fines handed out in the last three months of 2023. The amount raised through fines rose to Dh77 million in the final quarter of 2024, up from Dh44.8 million in the final three months of 2023.

The increase was partly the result of “technology-based improvements to our enforcement framework”, the company said. A vital aspect of this is the smart-scan inspection cars run by Parkin.

