Automated street sweepers and washers, heavy equipment vehicles and water tankers will hit Abu Dhabi's roads. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office
News

UAE

Abu Dhabi to introduce hundreds of high-tech cleaning vehicles by end of 2025

Fleet will include street sweepers and boats

The National

October 31, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Abu Dhabi is to roll out an advanced fleet of more than 500 vehicles on land and sea before the end of the year in a mission to keep the capital clean while boosting the environment.

Automated street sweepers and washers, heavy equipment vehicles and water tankers are to hit the roads under the plans, which will also introduce beach and shore cleaning boats.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport said the purpose-built vehicles will contribute to efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

They will all feature Internet of Things (IoT) integration to support intelligent and connected operations.

Some units will be equipped with high-resolution, 360-degree cameras, while others will be fitted with advanced AI-powered edge scanners capable of detecting various types of waste.

The authority will initially incorporate the AI technology in 10 vehicles from its existing fleet, in targeted areas of Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra for a pilot scheme.

“The new fleet reflects our dedication to delivering innovative and eco-friendly cleanliness solutions that reinforce the emirate’s position as a global leader in public services, liveability standards, and smart-city technologies,” said Rashid Al Kaabi, acting executive director of the operations support sector at the DMT.

The department recently introduced autonomous Robosweepers on the Corniche, which move along programmed routes and clean without direct human intervention.

They are designed for use in urban environments – such as on pavements, in squares and in pedestrian areas – to reduce reliance on human labour, while enhancing public hygiene. The Robosweepers were launched by the Integrated Transport Centre, part of the DMT.

The project was developed by Autogo, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi's government-owned technology company K2, under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council.

